As Recovery Month Ends, Lifescape Recovery Details Los Angeles Step-Down Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Los Angeles outpatient center steps clients down from PHP to IOP to weekly therapy with the same clinicians, then into an alumni program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Recovery Month is observed every year. At the close of this year's observance, Los Angeles-based Lifescape Recovery is outlining how its outpatient programs support clients past the first weeks of treatment, when session hours drop and jobs and home life return to the daily schedule.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) established Recovery Month in 1989 to promote evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and the observance now covers mental health as well as substance use. Lifescape treats both, along with eating disorders. Its admissions team is available 24 hours a day, and a free consultation is open to anyone who spent September deciding whether to start.The Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) is Lifescape's most intensive level of outpatient care and meets six hours a day, five days a week, at the center on North Vermont Avenue. Sessions in Lifescape's intensive outpatient program in Los Angeles last three hours, three to five days a week, scheduled from morning through evening. Therapy includes CBT, DBT, ACT and Solution-Focused Brief Therapy.Addiction and mental health clients attend separate tracks with their own group leaders, so a client in care for depression is placed in mental health groups. Eating disorder treatment runs on site, with therapeutic meals built into the clinical day. Conditions treated include anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, complex trauma, personality disorders, eating disorders, and substance and behavioral addictions.Each client is assigned a therapist, case manager, recovery mentor and psychiatric team, and clients who step down from PHP keep the clinicians they already know through IOP medication management, and weekly therapy. Treatment plans get revised every week. Case managers work with clients on housing, employment, school and benefits.Clients anywhere in California can attend through telehealth. Lifescape's virtual IOP includes the same structured group and individual sessions as the in-person program, and its evening track is popular with people who work days. Staff also handle employer paperwork and medical leave forms.After graduation, clients can join the Lifescape alumni program, which has its own coordinator and access to transitional housing. Alumni gatherings include scheduled meetings and speaking events. Lifescape staff organize group activities where graduates support one another after discharge.Lifescape is in network with most major carriers, among them Aetna, Anthem, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield of California, Carelon Behavioral Health, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Health, Managed Health Network (MHN), Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health, Tricare, Tricare Reserve Select, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. A free benefits check runs the same day and produces an estimated out-of-pocket figure before anyone commits, and admission can follow within 24 hours. People ready to start care can call Lifescape at (323) 690-1187.About Lifescape RecoveryLifescape Recovery is an outpatient mental health, eating disorder, and addiction treatment center at 1212 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Programming includes partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, medication management, case management, telehealth across California, and alumni support for adults. Certified by the California Department of Health Care Services. Phone (323) 690-1187.

Andrew Broz

Lifescape Recovery

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As Recovery Month Ends, Lifescape Recovery Details Los Angeles Step-Down Care News Provided By MGMT Digital October 09, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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