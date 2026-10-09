Matilda Technologies Expands European Footprint With Global Beverage Company

European go-live leads to second deployment as Matilda brings yard and fulfillment technology to international operations.

- Roman Reynebeau, President of Matilda Technologies

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matilda Technologies, a provider of fulfillment technology for warehouses, distribution centers, and 3PLs, today announced that a global beverage company is expanding its use of Matilda's platform following a successful go-live at a European facility earlier this year.

The initial deployment went live in March 2026, bringing M.Folio yard management and eBOL to the site's gate and yard operations. Since go-live, the facility has processed more than 40,000 driver check-ins through M.Folio. Building on that success, the company has engaged Matilda for a second project, now underway.

The European deployment runs on infrastructure hosted in the EU, is GDPR compliant, and has 10 languages enabled for drivers at check-in. The project demonstrates Matilda's ability to support multinational operations while meeting regional data residency and privacy requirements.

“Our customers don't run their supply chains country by country, and their technology shouldn't force them to,” said Roman Reynebeau, President of Matilda Technologies.“Going live in Europe and earning a second project with the same customer shows that what works in our North American sites translates internationally. We're ready to support companies wherever their facilities are.”

The expansion follows Matilda's recognition as Most Innovative Fulfillment Technology Company 2026 in Corporate Vision's Logistics, Warehouse & Supply Chain Awards.

About Matilda Technologies

Matilda builds AI-native fulfillment technology for warehouses, distribution centers, and 3PLs. M.Folio covers yard management and eBOL, with optional hardware integrations including kiosks, lift gates, and AI-powered cameras. M.Toolbox covers fulfillment analytics, dock scheduling, and 3PL billing. Matilda's software is in use at more than 700 facilities across North America and Europe.

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+1 855-484-7766

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Matilda Technologies Expands European Footprint with Global Beverage Company News Provided By Matilda Technologies October 09, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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