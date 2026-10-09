Indian-American Lawmaker Opposes Execution Broadcast

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam on Friday condemned the Pentagon's announced plan to livestream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former US Army major convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, calling it“blatantly un-American” and demanding the removal of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Subramanyam, a Democrat representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District, said the proposed broadcast would undermine America's moral standing and establish a dangerous precedent.

“Regimes in Iran, North Korea, and ISIS carry out public executions, not America,” Subramanyam said in a statement.

“Nidal Malik Hisan should face consequences, but livestreaming his execution is blatantly un-American and against what our country stands for.”

The congressman, who serves as ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs, argued that broadcasting the execution would damage the country's international reputation.

“When we do this, we lose our moral standing on the global stage and set a horrible precedent,” he said.

“The Administration must stop this, and Secretary Hegseth needs to be removed. History will not judge this action kindly,” Subramanyam added.

His statement followed what his office described as a Pentagon announcement that Hasan's execution by firing squad would be livestreamed.

Subramanyam's criticism focused on the proposed public broadcast rather than opposing punishment for Hasan's crimes.

The statement adds a congressional voice to questions surrounding the use of capital punishment in military cases and the circumstances under which executions should be made publicly accessible.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, carried out a shooting at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, on November 5, 2009, killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others.

A military jury convicted him in 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder and sentenced him to death.

The attack was one of the deadliest shootings at a US military installation and raised questions about extremism, military security, and the handling of warning signs involving service members.

Executions under the US military justice system are governed by procedures distinct from those used in civilian federal and state courts.