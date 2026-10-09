Kerala Attracts Rs 713-Crore Investment Pledges In Life Sciences

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) The Kerala government has stepped up efforts to position the state as a major destination for life sciences and biomedical industries, with investment pledges worth Rs 713 crore emerging from an international conclave organised by the state-owned Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Bio Connect 4.0, a two-day International Life Sciences Industries Expo and Conclave that concluded here on Friday, witnessed the exchange of three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four expressions of interest (EoIs) involving companies and institutions in the sector.

The investment commitments are expected to support the state's efforts to expand research-driven industries and create a stronger ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing and commercialisation of life sciences products.

More than 600 delegates and over 45 exhibitors participated in the event, which brought together industry players, researchers and investors.

The participating organisations included both leading public institutions and private players.

The conclave explored opportunities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced therapies, nutraceuticals, next-generation biologics and scientific research.

KSIDC Managing Director Snehil Kumar Singh said Kerala needed to move beyond manufacturing and strengthen the entire life sciences value chain, from research and development to validation, commercialisation and access to global markets.

The state's objective was not merely to attract investment but to build an ecosystem where research generates innovation, companies create jobs and new technologies deliver solutions for society, he said.

The government is seeking to promote the sector through initiatives such as Bio360 Life Sciences Park and SARAL Kerala, alongside investment facilitation measures aimed at making the state more attractive for life sciences enterprises.

The conclave also stressed the need for closer cooperation between research institutions and industry to translate scientific advances into commercially viable products.

The state hopes the initiative will encourage new enterprises, strengthen existing capabilities and help Kerala emerge as a competitive centre for life sciences research and industrial development.