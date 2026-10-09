Gujarat Govt Approves Rs 2.90 Crore For Nine-Day Navratri Celebrations At Five Pilgrimage Sites

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) The Gujarat government has approved Rs 2.90 crore for nine days of Navratri celebrations at five prominent pilgrimage sites, extending the planned Garba programmes from a single day to the full duration of the festival, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

The celebrations will be held at Ambaji, Bahucharaji, Unai, Modhera and Unjha, where devotees will be able to participate in Garba programmes alongside religious observances during the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti.

According to the state government on Friday, the existing resolution provided for a one-day Navratri event at these sites.

However, considering the faith and sentiments of devotees, Sanghavi decided to organise Garba programmes throughout all nine days of Navratri.

The approved allocation of Rs 2.90 crore will cover the celebrations at the five religious destinations, including other associated expenses and artists' fees.

The venues include the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, the Unai Mata Temple in Vansda, the Shri Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, the Shri Bahucharaji Mata Temple in Mehsana district and the Shri Umiya Mataji Temple in Unjha.

The programmes are intended to bring together religious observances and Gujarat's traditional folk culture, allowing local residents and pilgrims from across the state to participate in Garba at the temple sites.

Navratri, celebrated over nine nights, is marked by worship of the Goddess and community Garba and Dandiya Raas events across Gujarat.

The festival also draws devotees to major temples dedicated to the Goddess, making the pilgrimage sites important centres of religious activity during the period.

The government's allocation will support the organisation of the nine-day programmes at the five selected destinations.

The initiative aims to offer pilgrims visiting these sacred sites throughout Navratri an opportunity to participate in Garba in a devotional atmosphere.

By extending celebrations across all nine nights, the government seeks to combine traditional worship with Gujarat's rich folk culture and provide devotees with a more immersive Navratri experience at the five pilgrimage destinations