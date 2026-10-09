Snakebite Death: Man Dies After Bringing Rescued Cobra Home! Read On

Thiruvananthapuram: A snake catcher from Chirayinkeezhu lost his life after a rescued cobra bit him. Sandeep, also known as Kannan, was 33 years old and lived in Eenchakkal Valiya Elayil. The snake bit him at his own house on Wednesday night.

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Sandeep had caught a cobra the previous day. He brought the snake home in a plastic container. While he was taking the snake out of the box, the cobra bit him. His family members quickly rushed him to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital.

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His health condition started dropping soon after. The doctors then shifted him to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. But he could not be saved and passed away this morning. He leaves behind his wife, Rajani.