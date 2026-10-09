PLNT Stock Heads For Best Day In 2026 - UBS Says Agentic AI Threat Is Manageable



UBS said the company's recent pricing promotion has successfully attracted members.

The firm highlighted strong membership growth for Planet Fitness in September and early October. Planet Fitness is expected to post Q3 earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $348.4 million.

Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) jumped more than 8% on Friday and are headed for their best day since November 2025, as UBS suggested that investors' pessimism about the gym operator may be overdone ahead of its third-quarter earnings.

PLNT shares are on track for their first weekly gain in nearly two months and are also headed toward a fourth successive session of gains.

UBS Sees Improving Business Momentum

UBS maintained its 'Buy' rating and $80 price target, according to The Fly. This implies a 68% upside from current levels. The firm highlighted strong membership growth in September and continued momentum in early October, although it did not disclose specific enrollment figures.

The firm also believes the company's recent pricing promotion has successfully attracted members. On August 31, Planet Fitness launched a limited-time fall promotion, allowing new members to join for $1 upfront and $10 per month through September 10.

Total membership was about 21.5 million at the end of June.

UBS also acknowledged concerns about agentic AI but believes the risk is manageable and unlikely to significantly disrupt Planet Fitness' business.

Planet Fitness Shows Annual Growth

Planet Fitness reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $365.2 million, up 7.1%, and adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, compared with $0.86 a year earlier. Both figures beat Wall Street estimates, according to Fiscal.

The company expects revenue growth of around 7%, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 6%, and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of about 6%. Planet Fitness also expects to open 180 to 190 new clubs this year.

Despite the positive Q2 data, the stock has slumped nearly 17% since then.

Planet Fitness is expected to post third-quarter (Q3) earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $348.4 million.

Retail says PLNT Price Best In A Decade

Despite the recent recovery, retail sentiment surrounding PLNT remained 'bearish' on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours.

One user believes the stock's current level is the“best price in a decade.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has tanked more than 56% so far this year.

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