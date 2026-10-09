APL Season 2: Tactical Tweak Seals First Victory For Chola Chiefs Chero Archers Win Again (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Chola Chiefs and Prithviraaj Yodhas registered their first wins of the season while Chero Archers made it two wins out of two on the second day of Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Friday.

Using their compound archers back-to-back in a bid to apply pressure at the start of each set, Chola Chiefs defeated Kakatiya Knights 6-2 to register their first win of the season.

It was Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano, on her APL debut, who was on sensational form for Chiefs as she shot all eight arrows for 10s, with the Chiefs' tactical tweak paying off against Nico Wiener's Knights. This result meant that both teams are now on one win and one defeat each after two matches.

In the second match, defending champions Rajputana Royals couldn't make it two wins in two as they went down against Atanu Das-inspired Chero Archers. After taking the first set, Royals couldn't sustain their momentum, whereas Chero were rewarded for a proactive early substitution to bring in Atanu for Yashdeep Bhoge. The recurve stars for Chero – Atanu and Casey Kaufhold of USA – were on song as Chero won the next three sets to take the match 6-2, with the Indian veteran shooting five 10s out of his six arrows. While Royals are on one win and one defeat now, Chero Archers are setting the pace in the tournament with two wins out of two matches.

In the final match of the day, it was another come-from-behind win as Prithviraaj Yodhas bounced back from their defeat to Royals to get the better of Mighty Marathas, now suffering two defeats in two and lagging behind the rest.

Archery Premier League (APL), the world's first franchise-based archery league, is initiated by the Archery Association of India and comprises six teams and a total of 48 archers, with 36 Indians and 12 elite international stars. The league, taking place at People's Plaza in Hyderabad, will culminate on October 18 with the grand finale featuring the top four teams in the semifinals, followed by the title clash.

In the first set of the opening match, it was evident the Chiefs were employing an interesting tactic at the start, going with their two compound archers – Rishabh Yadav and Usquiano shooting both their arrows in the first half – and it helped start the match with a perfect half of 40. It meant the scoreboard pressure was on the Knights, who stuck to their usual routine of two compounds and two recurves alternating.

In the second set too, the Chiefs' compounds went 40 for 40, and for the Knights, Neeraj Chauhan had barely any time to get his last arrow away, and he could manage only a 5. The Chiefs scored a high 76 in that set, and they took a 4-0 lead.

The Knights had fought back from 0-4 down against the Mighty Marathas on Day 1, and it looked like they could turn this around again as they took the third set. Neeraj made up for an earlier slip with a super 10 with the 8th arrow, and this time Marcus D'Almeida could manage only a 3 for the Chiefs when a 9 would have won the match. Knights took that set 76-70.

But the fourth set was simply sensational for the Chiefs as they scored 79 out of 80. The compound archers were anyway on fire, but their recurve stars Deepika Kumari and D'Almeida showed their class to clinch the set 79-76 and the match 6-2.

In the final match, Abhishek Verma-led Yodhas came mighty close to the perfect 80 in the third set, but the eighth arrow from Matias Grande sailed just wide into the 9 zone. But they had done enough to beat Marathas after dropping the opening set. Young recurve archer Gatha Khadake bounced back from a slow start for Yodhas to finish impressively in the match.

On the third day of APL Season 2, Mighty Marathas will clash with Chola Chiefs to begin proceedings. That will be followed by Prithviraaj Yodhas vs Chero Archers. Saturday's action will conclude with defending champions Rajputana Royals facing Kakatiya Knights.

SCORES: DAY 2

Match 1: Chola Chiefs 6-2 Kakatiya Knights

Match 2: Chero Archers 6-2 Rajputana Royals

Match 3: Prithviraaj Yodhas 6-2 Mighty Marathas

BEST ARCHERS OF THE DAY (Rs 1 lakh reward each)

Recurve male: Atanu Das

Recurve female: Casey Kaufhold

Compound male: Kushal Dalal

Compound female: Alejandra Usquiano