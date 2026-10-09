Abu Dhabi Announces 3-Day Road Closure On Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street

Two right lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street towards Al Ain will close over the weekend, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced.

The closure will begin at 11.45pm on Friday, October 9, and end at 6am on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for their trips.

Sharjah announces temporary closure of Ali bin Abi Talib Street until August 29 Sharjah announces partial road closure near Al Hazanah for 6 days starting August 23 Partial road closure announced of street in key Abu Dhabi area