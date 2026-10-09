'The Foundation Of My Success': Sheikh Mohammed Pens Heartfelt Letter To Mother

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has penned an emotional tribute to his late mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, reflecting on her love, generosity and the profound impact she had on his life.

In a deeply personal letter titled 'A Letter to My Mother', featured in the second volume of his book What Life Has Taught Me, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reflects on his mother's enduring influence on his life, remembering her as a source of strength, comfort and inspiration while expressing his deep longing for her presence.

He described his mother as the reason for his existence, the source of his life and the foundation of his success. Calling her his“heart, soul, homeland and beloved”, he wrote:“Your love was my refuge in times of hardship, my shelter in moments of sorrow and my comfort when I was weary.”

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He recalled how her presence brought peace and reassurance to their home, describing her as a woman of kindness, faith and generosity who cared for the sick, fed the poor and looked after orphans.

Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to his mother as the pillar of strength behind the family, reflecting on the profound role she played in the lives of her husband and children.

He wrote that she had been a source of support for his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for four decades, while also nurturing and caring for her children.

Describing his mother as life itself, Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the immeasurable value of a mother's love and the comfort of her embrace, writing that those who have a mother are rich beyond measure, while those who lose her lose their world.

He recalled the blessings of her presence in their home, describing her voice as a source of comfort, her words as a lifelong education and her touch as a healing force.

Praising her charitable nature, contentment and extraordinary patience, The Dubai Ruler expressed his admiration for a woman whose love and kindness left an enduring mark on her family.

Sheikh Mohammed shared deeply personal memories of his mother, recalling the simple moments that made her presence irreplaceable, from accompanying her as a child while she distributed provisions to women in need to the warmth of the early-morning breakfasts she prepared for him.

He longed to return to those cherished moments, remembering her homemade bread, coffee and reassuring smile, as well as their conversations about herbs and horses and the little gazelles they once cared for at home.

He also recalled how she had prepared him for his first journey to London, buying him his first elegant suit for the trip and receiving the first gift he brought back from abroad.

Expressing the depth of his longing, Sheikh Mohammed wrote:“Life has taught me many things, Mother, but it has never taught me how to live without you.”

He reflected on how, despite everything life had taught him, he had never found the same peace away from her or the same reassurance without her prayers each morning.

The leader reflected on how his mother's memory remained deeply woven into his heart, his life and the homeland she had helped shape through her love and sacrifices.

Praying for God's mercy upon her, he wrote that her face never left his heart, her soul was never absent from his and her memory never faded from her homeland.

He wondered what she would have felt seeing the UAE become a country people from around the world aspire to visit, where children dream of travelling and mothers hope their sons will one day experience its wonders.

Describing his mother as his support, inspiration and the source of his dreams, Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the desire of every child to fulfil the hopes their mother planted in them, then return to share their achievements and see the pride in her eyes.

The Dubai Ruler longed to share his achievements with his mother, wishing she could see how the dreams they once spoke of together had become reality.

“If only you were here with me today, so I could tell you about the dreams I have fulfilled and the achievements we once dreamed of together,” he wrote.

He also wished she could witness the fruits of all she had given and sacrificed, writing:“If only you were here with me today, so you could see the fruits of your prayers and blessings, your journey and your sacrifices.”

Above all, Sheikh Mohammed's words conveyed the lasting pain of losing a mother whose love embraced everyone, yet whose greatest concern was always her son, worrying about him more than he worried about himself.

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