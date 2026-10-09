Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned 'Suicide Attack' On Flight FZ1073, UAE Probe Reveals

The co-pilot of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv planned to hijack the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, aiming to cause mass casualties, UAE prosecutors said.

Investigations into Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30, revealed that the 29-year-old Omani co-pilot had planned a terrorist attack. According to the UAE Public Prosecution, he attempted to carry out the plot during his third trip to Tel Aviv. Investigators said the suspect had used two previous trips to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the flight route and airport as part of his preparations.

The UAE on October 3 said investigations revealed that the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.

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The suspect told investigators that he had regularly visited a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Melbourne, where he became acquainted with people associated with a centre he identified as 'My Centre'. He claimed the centre was run by a Lebanese man known as Abu Hamza and supported by an organisation linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigators traced the suspect's radicalisation to 2017, when he was studying in Australia. He was reportedly influenced by takfiri ideology through extremist writings and online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks. Takfiri ideology is an extremist belief that labels other Muslims or entire Muslim communities as apostates or non-believers for allegedly abandoning Islam.

The Omani suspect later adopted ideas advocating violence and terrorism and drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001 attacks, prosecutors said. His confession reportedly linked his interest in carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

The suspect gave a detailed confession outlining his motives and the planning and execution of the attack, in the presence of his lawyer and with legal safeguards in place, prosecutors said. He claimed he had acted alone, although investigators are continuing to verify whether anyone else was involved.

Prosecutors said the suspect also prepared for the attack by intensifying his consumption of extremist content and undertaking boxing training with a private coach.

The Public Prosecution also heard statements from the aircraft's captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and members of the crew.

The suspect worked for Oman Air from 2020 to 2024 before joining Royal Air Maroc in early 2025. He moved to Flydubai in January 2026.

Investigators found that he had met Flydubai's professional and security requirements when he was hired, including holding a pilot's licence, providing a good-conduct certificate and completing the required checks. No indications of extremist views or plans for a terrorist attack were identified during the recruitment process, prosecutors said.

The UAE is continuing to examine the evidence, review recordings and technical reports, and investigate whether any accomplices or other connections were involved. Further findings will be announced as the investigation progresses.

However, despite the details released by UAE authorities, flydubai has reserved further comment as the investigations into the“terrorist act” involving flight FZ1073 continue.

The airline told Khaleej Times on October 3 that it was“not in a position” to comment beyond its published statements.

“We remain fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and are in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and regulators,” a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Read our report to see the timeline on what happened on the flydubai FZ1073 flight.

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act UAE to investigate if flydubai incident linked to 'terrorist activity or purpose' Flydubai reserves further comment as probe into FZ1073 'terrorist act' continues