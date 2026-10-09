Dubai-Manila Flights: Dh10 One-Way Base Fare Via Cebu Pacific

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Those planning a quick visit to the Philippines from the UAE can avail the latest Cebu Pacific (CEB) seat sale, which offers a one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila for only Dh10.

The Dh10 one-way base fare does not include taxes and other surcharges, meaning the final ticket price will be higher once these additional fees are added.

Recommended For You

CEB said the promo is part of its 10.10 Super Seat Fest running until Wednesday, October 14. The travel period runs from February 1 to June 30 next year, "allowing travellers to plan their vacations ahead of time and score the best deals," CEB noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The seat sale also coincides with the launch of CEB's latest campaign 'Fly to My Happy Philippines', featuring "international creators producing short-form, experience-led content as they explore the Philippines through its islands, food, culture, and adventures.

"The campaign invites everyone to find their kind of happy in the Philippines through authentic travel moments," CEB underscored, noting Boracay as one of the popular Philippine destinations known for its white-sand beaches and vibrant island life.

CEB is known as the Philippines' leading low-cost carrier with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao. It also operates flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Philippines' Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai flights on July 2 Philippine Airlines' Dubai-Manila flights return October 2, launches 50% off base fare Dubai-Manila flights: Emirates to add four more weekly services from April 2

ALSO READ