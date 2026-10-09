Katie Zacharia Picked As White House Press Secretary, NYT Reports
Zacharia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but if she accepts the role, she would fill a critical role in the Trump administration before next month's midterm congressional elections.Recommended For You
The New York Times first reported the news. Zacharia briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security before departing in March.
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The conservative commentator is a senior communications adviser for Truth Social and the Trump Media Technology Group, according to her LinkedIn page.
Zacharia previously worked as a legal adviser for Fix California, a conservative group that aims to address what it described as "the left's stranglehold" on state politics.
The group was founded by Richard Grenell, who has served as Trump's envoy to Venezuela and is the interim president and executive director of the Kennedy Center in Washington.ALSO READ
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