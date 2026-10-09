Oscars 2027: Rwanda Enters 'International Feature Race' Category For The First Time

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rwanda is entering the Oscars international feature race for the first time, submitting Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo's 'Ben'Imana' for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, reported 'Variety'.

According to the outlet, Dusabejambo's acclaimed debut feature, told through the eyes of a community of women in Rwanda, premiered in Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section and won the Camera d'Or and Fipresci prize. It then had its North American debut at Toronto Film Festival, and will screen at London Film Festival in October.

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“In 2012, 18 years after the genocide against the Tutsi, a Rwandan village is still learning how to live with itself,” the synopsis for 'Ben'Imana' reads.

“Vénéranda has spent years helping survivors and the families of those responsible speak the words that were never said between them. However, forgiveness comes easier when it's someone else's story. When her own daughter's future becomes entangled with the past, Vénéranda is forced to find her own words at last,” the synopsis added.

'Ben'Imana' stars Isabelle Kabano and introduces Clémentine U. Nyirinkindi and Kesia Kelly Nishimwe. It was written by Dusabejambo in collaboration with Delphine Agut and shot by cinematographer Mostafa El Kashef, with an original score by Rwandan singer-songwriter Igor Mabano.

'Ben'Imana' is set to release in UK theatres on February 19, 2027, and in the US in March via Alexander, the newly launched film distribution arm founded by producer Cameron Lamb.

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