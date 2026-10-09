Harry Styles Says One Direction Fame Left Him Afraid To Go Outside

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Harry Styles has opened up about how his early years of fame with One Direction made him uncomfortable going out in public, and how walking helped him overcome that feeling.

In a recent interview with 'Rolling Stone', the British singer spoke with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke about fame, music and the importance of staying connected to everyday life.

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Harry explained that during his time with One Direction, he often felt restricted to hotels and private spaces because of the attention surrounding the band.

"I think in the early days, when I was in the band, so much of the hotel experience felt very locked-in," he said.

Even when he returned home, the singer recalled feeling that it was unsafe to go outside.

But things began to change when he started spending time with a former girlfriend, whom he described as outgoing.

Harry recalled that she was visiting London and he did not want them to spend three days sitting inside his house.

"So we walked everywhere," he said, explaining that the experience helped him realise he could spend time outside without constantly worrying about being recognised.

The singer said the change had a lasting impact on his life, allowing him to feel more comfortable in public and stay connected to the world around him.

The topic came up after Yorke recalled meeting Harry while they were both walking in Rome.

Yorke admitted that he was surprised to see the former One Direction star walking around without security, something he had not expected from someone with his level of fame.

Harry also spoke about how walking has influenced his perspective as an artist.

He explained that being on foot allows him to notice people and everyday moments that he might otherwise miss while travelling by car.

The two musicians went on to discuss how fame can make it difficult for artists to experience ordinary life, even when those experiences are important to the music they create.

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