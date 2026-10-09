Lionel Messi Bids Farewell To Argentina As Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lionel Messi has shared an emotional message on Instagram following his final match for Argentina, saying he already misses wearing the national team's colours.

The 39-year-old footballer reflected on his international career, thanking his family, teammates and coaches for their support over the years.

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"Yesterday was my last match and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white," Messi wrote in an Instagram post, translated from Spanish.

"I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of happiness and also some sadness, but I know every step was worth it."

Messi said he still had many things he wanted to say but found it difficult to express everything he was feeling in a single post.

He thanked his family for standing by him, particularly during difficult moments, as well as his friends, teammates and coaches.

The football star also remembered the late Diego Maradona, saying he believed the Argentine legend had helped the team both during his lifetime and "from heaven".

Messi went on to thank the clubs he played for, recognising their support whenever he was called up to represent Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo also commented on Messi's Instagram post, congratulating him on his international career.

"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug," Ronaldo wrote in a comment translated from Spanish

Argentina's national football team account also commented on the post.

"Eternal thanks, Leo. You were, you are and you will always be the one who best represented us around the world. The one who taught us the most. The one who brought us the most happiness. The one who never gave up," the comment read in translation.

Messi ended his message by thanking those who had supported him throughout his international career.

"I'm grateful. I love you all, I'll miss you and I'll always thank you for being by our side, by my side," he wrote.

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