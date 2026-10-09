'Crazy Rich Asians' To Get Series Treatment Cast Revealed
The film's lead cast, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng, will star in the series, along with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh recurring, as per 'Deadline'.Recommended For You
Based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling books, the series has been in development at HBO for nearly two years. It brings together the film's co-writer Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.
“From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, Crazy Rich Asians has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture,” added Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks.
The Crazy Rich Asians television series is executive produced by Lim via her production company 100 Tigers; Chu via his production company Electric Somewhere; Kwan, Jacobson and Simpson via their production company Color Force, which developed and produced the film; Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang for SK Global Entertainment, which co-financed the film; Emmy winner Naia Cucukov Richards via Lim's 100 Tigers; and Emmy nominee Rose Lam.
The series is co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.ALSO READ
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