Rohit Shetty Reveals Nana Patekar Refused To Take 'Golmaal Again' Fee

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Rohit Shetty penned a heartfelt note to pay tribute to Nana Patekar after the actor's demise on Thursday. The director recalled Nana's generosity in not charging money for his cameo in the film 'Golmaal Again' and told him to donate the money to an orphanage.

Actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence.

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According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, paid tribute to 'Tirangaa' actor by recalling his humourous late night calls with the actor and his honest reviews to his movies.

The filmmaker also recalled the conversation between him and Nana Patekar during the negotiations for the late actor's cameo in 'Golmaal Again.'

"I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you,“Dada, aapki fees? (your fees?)" And you looked at me and said, Tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de (I'll take money from you? I'll give you a number of an orphanage, you can donate money there.) That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. WILL MISS YOU DADA," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Nana Patekar was a celebrated actor who made a significant mark in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

Even in recent years, Patekar remained active in films. The 75-year-old actor featured in 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar further made a cameo appearance in 'Subedar', featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

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