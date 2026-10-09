South Africa's Navi Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oslo: The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to South Africa's Navi Pillay, a human rights champion who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and last year accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, the prize committee said.
"This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are prosecuted," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment