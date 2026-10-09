South Africa's Navi Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Oslo: The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to South Africa's Navi Pillay, a human rights champion who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and last year accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, the prize committee said.

"This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are prosecuted," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.