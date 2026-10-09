Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises By $4.89 Per Barrel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by $4.89 to $108.10 per barrel in Thursday's trading, up from $103.21 on Wednesday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, Brent crude futures rose by $4.08 to $104.28 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $3.21 to reach $91.49 per barrel.