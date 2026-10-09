Pentagon Says Nidal Hasan's Execution For Fort Hood Shooting Will Be Livestreamed

The announcement follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's statement that the execution would be made public. A Pentagon official subsequently confirmed to U.S. media that the event would be livestreamed, although officials have not yet released details about how the broadcast will be conducted or who will be able to view it.

Hasan, who held the rank of major and worked as an Army psychiatrist, opened fire at Fort Hood, Texas, on November 5, 2009, killing 13 people and injuring 32 others. A military jury convicted him in 2013 and sentenced him to death. The Army has scheduled the execution at the same military installation where the shooting occurred.

The execution would mark the first time the U.S. military has used a firing squad since 1945, according to experts cited by Reuters. The last military execution took place in 1961, when an Army private was executed by hanging. President Donald Trump approved Hasan's death sentence on October 2, and the acting secretary of the Army set the execution date several days later.

The plan to broadcast the execution has prompted questions about the legal and ethical implications of making a state execution available to a public audience. Legal experts and rights advocates have raised concerns about the precedent, the dignity of the condemned person and the potential impact on viewers, particularly minors. The United Nations has also criticised the proposal.

Hasan may still seek legal action to delay the execution. The Army says it has followed the required procedures, while a former lawyer for Hasan has raised concerns about his access to legal counsel after being notified that the execution had been approved.