Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. (ALHC), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Alignment deliberately misclassified routine operating expenses (such as routine software maintenance and production support) as capital expenditures within its technology sector and that this accounting maneuver artificially inflated the Company's adjusted EBITDA and allowed it to report its " first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company ".

On this news, Alignment's stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Alignment securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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