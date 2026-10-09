Delhi Metro Closes Entry, Exit Till Tomorrow 6 Pm: Here's The List Of Revised Stations To Remain Shut Amid CJP Protests
The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, and further details will be updated accordingly, read the advisory.
This comes after the Supreme directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended in Delhi.
Quick answers to key questions.5 QUESTIONS1Which 45 Delhi Metro stations have entry and exit closures?⌵
The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.2When will Delhi Metro entry and exit be closed at the affected stations?⌵
The revised advisory says entry and exit will be closed from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, with further updates to follow.3Why are 45 Delhi Metro stations closing their entry and exit gates?⌵
The closures are a preventive security measure ahead of protests called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Authorities cited security concerns around the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.4Can passengers change Metro lines at the closed Delhi stations?⌵
Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. Entry and exit will be closed at the listed stations during the restriction period.5Will Delhi Metro trains stop running completely during the station closures?⌵
No complete suspension of Delhi Metro train services was announced. The Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that Metro services were not completely suspended.Also Read | SC asks Centre to regulate metro, other public transport ahead of Oct 10 protest Which metro stations in Delhi will remain shut tomorrow?
Going by the new advisory, the affected stations will be Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.
Entry and exit will also remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.Full list of 45 closed metro stations
Check out the full list of 45 metro stations which will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday.
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central Secretariat
4. Lok Kalyan Marg
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. New Delhi
7. Seva Teerth
8. Mandi House
9. Barakhamba Road
10. ITO
11. Delhi Gate
12. Khan Market
13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
14. Jhandewalan
15. Supreme Court
16. Indraprastha
17. Shivaji Stadium
18. Dilli Haat-INA
19. Hauz Khas
20. Jor Bagh
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Jangpura
23. Ashram
24. Jamia Millia Islamia
25. Chawri Bazar
26. Jama Masjid
27. Karol Bagh
28. Rajendra Place
29. Vishwavidyalaya
30. Kashmere Gate
31. Inderlok
32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
33. Netaji Subhash Place
34. Azadpur
35. Jahangirpuri
36. Haiderpur Badli Mor
37. Majlis Park
38. Seelampur
39. Maujpur-Babarpur
40. Jafrabad
41. Welcome
42. Yamuna Vihar
43. Khajuri Khas
44. Shahdara
45. Rithala
Earlier, 57 metro stations were announced to be closed.
The protest, scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, has been called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is to land in Delhi tomorrow.
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