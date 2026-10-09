Delhi Metro Closes Entry, Exit Till Tomorrow 6 Pm: Here's The List Of Revised Stations To Remain Shut Amid CJP Protests

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Friday night, Delhi Metro shared a list of revised metro stations which will remain shut from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday, citing security reasons ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party -led protests. As per the latest advisory, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station.

The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, and further details will be updated accordingly, read the advisory.

This comes after the Supreme directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended in Delhi.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which 45 Delhi Metro stations have entry and exit closures?⌵

The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

2When will Delhi Metro entry and exit be closed at the affected stations?⌵

The revised advisory says entry and exit will be closed from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, with further updates to follow.

3Why are 45 Delhi Metro stations closing their entry and exit gates?⌵

The closures are a preventive security measure ahead of protests called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Authorities cited security concerns around the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

4Can passengers change Metro lines at the closed Delhi stations?⌵

Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. Entry and exit will be closed at the listed stations during the restriction period.

5Will Delhi Metro trains stop running completely during the station closures?⌵

No complete suspension of Delhi Metro train services was announced. The Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that Metro services were not completely suspended.

| SC asks Centre to regulate metro, other public transport ahead of Oct 10 protest Which metro stations in Delhi will remain shut tomorrow?

Going by the new advisory, the affected stations will be Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.

Entry and exit will also remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.

Full list of 45 closed metro stations

Check out the full list of 45 metro stations which will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday.

1. Janpath

2. Patel Chowk

3. Central Secretariat

4. Lok Kalyan Marg

5. Rajiv Chowk

6. New Delhi

7. Seva Teerth

8. Mandi House

9. Barakhamba Road

10. ITO

11. Delhi Gate

12. Khan Market

13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

14. Jhandewalan

15. Supreme Court

16. Indraprastha

17. Shivaji Stadium

18. Dilli Haat-INA

19. Hauz Khas

20. Jor Bagh

21. Lajpat Nagar

22. Jangpura

23. Ashram

24. Jamia Millia Islamia

25. Chawri Bazar

26. Jama Masjid

27. Karol Bagh

28. Rajendra Place

29. Vishwavidyalaya

30. Kashmere Gate

31. Inderlok

32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

33. Netaji Subhash Place

34. Azadpur

35. Jahangirpuri

36. Haiderpur Badli Mor

37. Majlis Park

38. Seelampur

39. Maujpur-Babarpur

40. Jafrabad

41. Welcome

42. Yamuna Vihar

43. Khajuri Khas

44. Shahdara

45. Rithala

Earlier, 57 metro stations were announced to be closed.

The protest, scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, has been called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is to land in Delhi tomorrow.