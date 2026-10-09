R. Short Roofing Completes Second Free Roof Giveaway For Seaford Resident

The R. Short Roofing team with Free Roof Giveaway recipient Christine Squires outside her Seaford home.

R. Short Roofing Company Logo

R. Short Roofing replaced a Delaware homeowner's roof yesterday, paving the way for state-approved solar energy savings.

- Christine Squires, Roof Giveaway RecipientSEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just weeks after helping its first Delaware homeowner through its Free Roof Giveaway, R. Short Roofing stepped up a second time to provide a full roof replacement at no cost to a local resident in need.Christine Squires was named the company's second recipient after her story stood out in a way the team simply could not ignore. Christine lives in Seaford, Delaware, on Social Security while managing a physical disability, including a drop-foot complication following joint-replacement surgery.She recently received approval through the state for a no-cost solar installation on her home. However, during the solar inspection, inspectors determined her roof was not in good enough condition to safely support the solar panels. Without a replacement, the solar project was halted, leaving Christine unable to afford the necessary roof repairs on a fixed income.A new roof was required to clear the way for the solar installation, which is estimated to reduce her electric bill by nearly 60 percent.R. Short Roofing completed the installation of Christine's new roof yesterday, Thursday, October 8, 2026, in Seaford, Delaware."When we started this giveaway, the goal was to make a real difference for someone in our community," said Ralph, Co-Owner of R. Short Roofing. "We were fortunate to do that once, but Christine's story stayed with us. Her situation was too compelling to ignore, and we knew we had an opportunity to step up a second time. A new roof will make her home safer and open the door to major long-term savings through solar. That kind of impact matters.""Christine is dealing with a lot, and she has handled it with grace," added Nick, Co-Owner of R. Short Roofing. "She lives alone, is managing a physical disability, and is doing her best on a fixed income. Being able to make this our second free roof giveaway in two months means a lot to our team. If we can replace her roof and help move this solar project forward, that is exactly the kind of difference we want R. Short Roofing to make.""I am incredibly grateful to be considered for this giveaway," shared Christine Squires. "Being approved for solar gave me hope, but finding out that my roof needed to be replaced first was discouraging because it is something I simply cannot afford. A new roof would make my home safer and would allow the solar installation to move forward, which could lower my electric bill by nearly 60 percent. That would be a life-changing help for me."About R. Short RoofingR. Short Roofing is a Delaware-based roofing contractor dedicated to doing honest, high-quality work for homeowners and businesses throughout Delaware and the surrounding region. For more information, visit rshortroofing or contact....

Caleb Hudson

Blue Point Growth LLC

+1 267-279-6227

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R. Short Roofing Completes Second Free Roof Giveaway for Seaford Resident News Provided By Blue Point Growth LLC October 09, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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