Hireme Launches At Velocity 2026 To Turn America's Hiring Challenges Into Career And Business Growth

HireMe logo

New company combines AI-powered career planning with dedicated human support to help workers build careers and employers find qualified talent

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses need qualified people to grow. Workers need a practical path to the careers they want. HireMe, a new company founded by George Carrillo, announced its launch at this week's Velocity 2026 conference in Los Angeles, introducing an approach that combines AI-powered case management with dedicated human account managers to connect career preparation, training resources and hiring support.Beginning its rollout in Texas, Oregon and Georgia, HireMe addresses two connected challenges: employers struggling to fill positions and people struggling to navigate the training, credentials and everyday responsibilities that stand between them and better employment.“Behind every open position is a business trying to move forward. Behind every application is a person trying to do the same,” said Carrillo, Founder and President of HireMe.“We built HireMe to help both succeed. People need a plan that reflects their lives and someone who follows through. Businesses need qualified talent to deliver on their commitments and pursue their next opportunity.”For workers, the path to a new career often involves more than finding a job posting. A missing certification, the cost of training, childcare or transportation can prevent someone from pursuing work they are capable of doing. Students and experienced professionals also face questions about how artificial intelligence is changing career opportunities and which skills they should develop next.Drawing on his experience as a government executive, Carrillo developed HireMe to help people navigate these challenges through a coordinated process.“In government, I saw people sent to one office for assistance, another for training and another for employment, each with its own requirements,” Carrillo said.“Meanwhile, they were still trying to support their families and get through the week. A plan has to work in someone's life before it can change their life.”HireMe's services are free for workers and begin with a Career Passport, a profile that brings together their work history, skills, education, credentials and career goals. An AI guide helps workers build that profile, while a human account manager reviews it with them and helps coordinate next steps.Together, they identify relevant training, certification and apprenticeship pathways, explore financial assistance where available, and help workers find local resources that can address practical barriers. The platform tracks progress and next steps, creating a career record that can develop as workers gain experience and qualifications. Access is available in English and Spanish.For employers, HireMe offers a subscription model for candidate matching and ongoing hiring support. Businesses share the requirements of a position, and HireMe helps identify candidates whose skills, experience and qualifications align with the role. Employers retain responsibility for hiring decisions.The company serves fields including construction and skilled trades, healthcare, education, public safety, transportation, energy, manufacturing and social services, with opportunities dependent on participating employers and partners.“An unfilled position can mean a delayed project, a stretched healthcare team or an expansion put on hold,” Carrillo said.“We want to help employers recognize capable people they might otherwise overlook, while helping workers prepare for the roles those businesses need to fill.”HireMe's approach also supports continued career development beyond an initial placement, helping workers prepare for additional credentials, greater responsibility and future opportunities.The initiative launched with the support of Sol Trujillo, James Huang, Mauricio Gutierrez and Oscar Munoz.“The Career Passport gives people a record they can build on as their careers develop,” Carrillo said.“Our software tracks their progress, what stands in the way and what needs to happen next, while a dedicated account manager helps them work through the plan. Getting hired is one milestone. We want to help people prepare for the next certification, promotion or opportunity, too.”HireMe's launch was announced at Velocity 2026, held October 7–9 in Los Angeles. The event brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to explore how technological and demographic change is shaping America's economy, with programming focused on artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and business growth.Workers, employers and organizations interested in partnering with HireMe can visit hireme or contact...al to learn more and register their interest.About HireMeHireMe is a career development and hiring company founded by George Carrillo. Combining AI-powered case management with human account managers, HireMe helps workers organize their experience and qualifications, navigate career preparation and connect with participating employers. Its services are free for workers, with subscription-based hiring support for businesses. HireMe is beginning its rollout in Texas, Oregon and Georgia. For more information visit hireme.

Katherine Machado

The Oxígeno Project

+1 973-753-0488

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HireMe Launches at Velocity 2026 to Turn America's Hiring Challenges into Career and Business Growth News Provided By The Oxígeno Project October 09, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.