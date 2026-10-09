THE WOMEN's IMAGE NETWORK 28TH ANNUAL WOMEN's IMAGE AWARDS ANNOUNCES ITS HONOREES, HOST, PRESENTERS & NOMINEES

WIN Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Image Network (WIN) will present its 28th Women's Image Awards in Beverly Hills, California the evening of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to celebrate outstanding media that also promotes the value of women and girls. Deserving honoree: Shaun Robinson and Dolly Parton (In Memoriam). Comedian Helen Hong hosts, WIN celebrates Dolly Parton In Memoriam while Dolly's favorite opener, singer/songwriter Annie Bosko headlines. Presenters include Hannah Love Lanier, Elisabeth Röhm, Baroness Kimberly Moore, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Malynda Hale and Lauren Bancroft.NomineesComedy SeriesAbbott Elementary Margo's Got Money Troubles Hacks Nobody Wants ThisActress Comedy SeriesElle Fanning Margo's Got Money Troubles Sarah Goldberg The Audacity Jean Smart Hacks Michelle Pfeiffer Margo's Got Money TroublesDrama SeriesAnna Pigeon The Diplomat Lioness ScarpettaActress Drama SeriesTracy Spiridakos Anna Pigeon Keri Russell The Diplomat Amy Adams Cape Fear Jamie Lee Curtis ScarpettaDocumentaryThe Fighting TigerThe Many Lives of Benjaman KyleTaurasiThe Secrets We BuryThe Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates StoryMade For Television Movie / Limited SeriesThe Christmas Showdown All Her Fault Ride or Die The Beast In MeActress Made For Television Movie / Limited SeriesSarah Snook All Her Fault Octavia Spencer Ride or Die Loretta Devine The Christmas Showdown Hannah Waddingham Ride or DieReality SeriesIyanla: The Inside Fix1000-Lb. SistersHeart & Hustle: HoustonBelle Collective: BirminghamBaylen Out LoudActress Reality SeriesBaylen Dupree Baylen Out Loud“My Brain Feels Different”Beth Karas The Curious Case Of....”The Woman Dying For Attention”Iyanla Vanzant Iyanla: The Inside Fix“Unmasking The Truth”Holly Madison Lethally Blonde 'Fatal Escort”Shaun Robinson 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days“Tell All”ProducersKatie Mohs, Nancy Mackenzie, Wendy Douglas Baylen Out LoudLisa Lax, Nancy Stern Winters, Amanda Postel The Fighting TigerOctavia Spencer, Stephanie Kluft, Amy Lee-Jones, Verity Thomson, Christina Douglas, Lorna Thomas, Paris Peckerman Lost Women of Alaska“No Longer Silent”Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Eva Anderson, Dearbhla Walsh, Dakota Fanning, Rufi Thorpe, Brittany Kahan Ward Margo's Got Money TroublesJulie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Iyanla Vanzant, Shirley Salomon, Daryl Bolander Iyanla: The Inside Fix“Unmasking the Truth”WritersMorwyn Brebner Anna Pigeon“Episode 101”Lisa Lax & Nancy Stern Winters The Fighting TigerDebora Cahn The Diplomat“Schrodinger's Wife”Eva Anderson Margo's Got Money Troubles“Lock and Load”DirectorsLisa Joy Fallout“The Other Player”Georgi Banks-Davies The Night ManagerLauren Fisher Believers: Boston Red Sox“Doubt”Lisa Lax & Nancy Stern Winters The Fighting TigerSara Kandasamy Lost Women of Alaska“No Longer Silent”Liz Friedlander Fallout“The Wrangler”About Honoree Shaun RobinsonTHE WIN AWARDS 28 Woman of the Year, Shaun Robinson is also an Actress in a Reality series nominee for her work hosting and executive producing the TLC hit reality series“90 Day Fiancé” on TLC, airing in over 168 countries and territories.An Emmy Award-winning journalist, television host, author, producer, actress, philanthropist and girls' empowerment activist, she is a true role model.The issue of girls and self-esteem has been a life-long passion for Shaun. In 2016, she founded and serves as President of the S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls, a nonprofit which supports the empowerment of girls in five key areas: (S)TEM, (H)EALTH, (A)RTS, (U)NITY and (N)EIGHBORHOODS. Her first book,“Exactly as I Am: Celebrated Women Share Candid Advice with Today's Girls on What it Takes to Believe in Yourself” (Ballantine) gathered the collective wisdom of both superstar women and everyday teenagers.Coming from a strong background in television news, Shaun has contributed reports to“NBC Nightly News,”“Today,” MSNBC and CNN. She won the respect and admiration of millions of daily television viewers throughout her career, including hosting“Access Hollywood”. For sixteen years, Shaun interviewed Hollywood's biggest stars and covered the red carpets and hosted the official pre-shows for the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Grammy's.About Musical Guest Annie BoskoAnnie Bosko is a singer-songwriter whose voice beams like a ray of California sunshine. Her sound epitomizes California Cowgirl with music that blends ranch traditions with So-Cal coastal aesthetics. Annie Bosko is a California-born country artist whose powerhouse vocals, magnetic live presence and unmistakable West Coast spirit have taken her from a farmer's daughter to some of music's biggest stages.Set to join the dearly departed Dolly Parton in September 2027, during Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Annie joins The WIN Awards to headline its Dolly Parton musical homage. Rolling Stone dubbed her Artist to Watch. She continues to collaborate with musical legends like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Adele gracing stages from the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium to Stagecoach, Rodeo Houston, CMA Fest, C2C: Country to Country, Tortuga, Faster Horses and Watershed Festival.Her unmistakable voice has become equally familiar to sports audiences. Bosko has performed the National Anthem at major NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR and PBR events, including at Madison Square Garden and delivered a nationally televised performance on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Her partnership with Ariat International has further brought the worlds of country music and sports together, including a campaign alongside San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy featuring her song "Honky Tonk Heartbeat."Before California Cowgirl, Bosko's self-titled EP introduced her to country radio with her first charting single, "Neon Baby," which she performed during her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Since then, multiple singles have broken into the Top 50 at country radio, while her dynamic live show continues to win over audiences across the country and beyond.From the California farmland where she was raised to the Opry stage, NFL stadiums and arenas around the world, Bosko carries with her the same combination of grit, glamour and authenticity.About Host Helen HongA fan favorite on NPR's hit“Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me”, Helen Hong also hosts NPR's celebrity trivia gameshow“Go Fact Yourself”. Helen's acting credits include roles in A24's“If I Had Legs I'd Kick You”,“Never Have I Ever”,“Silicon Valley”, and 5 seasons of“The Thundermans” on Nickelodeon. A breast cancer survivor, Asian-American activist, and frequent dog foster parent, Helen uses her standup comedy skills to raise funds and awareness for her favorite causes. She lives for senior dogs, sparkling water, and mini-Snickers.About Dolly Parton's Imagination LibraryDolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family's income. After launching in 1995, the program grew quickly. First books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee where Dolly grew up. Imagination Library became such a huge success that in 2000 a national replication effort was underway. By 2003, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library had mailed one million books. It would prove to be the first of many millions of books sent to children around the world.About Women's Image NetworkFounded in 1993, Women's Image Network creates, applauds and shares stories because powerful and excellent media builds inclusive and tolerant communities. For more information, please visit .

Leslie Campbell

WIN Awards

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THE WOMEN'S IMAGE NETWORK 28TH ANNUAL WOMEN'S IMAGE AWARDS ANNOUNCES ITS HONOREES, HOST, PRESENTERS & NOMINEES News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand October 09, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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