Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairwoman Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mike Lee (R-UT), and ranking members Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM). The bill would modernize the outdated federal permitting process, accelerate the buildout of transmission and energy infrastructure, strengthen long-term grid planning, and protect American families and small businesses from absorbing infrastructure costs created by data centers.BAAJA would speed energy and transmission development by expanding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority over interstate power lines, requiring stronger regional grid planning and grid-enhancing technologies, and accelerating geothermal permitting. It would also set firm deadlines for environmental reviews, limit certain legal challenges and state water-quality reviews, provide greater permitting certainty across presidential administrations, allow qualified states to conduct some endangered-species consultations, and fund abandoned hardrock mine cleanup projects. The bill would also require data centers to bear more of the infrastructure costs they create, rather than shifting those costs to American consumers.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Americans cannot afford a permitting system that stands in the way of producing the energy and building the infrastructure our economy needs. For Main Street businesses, years of delay and uncertainty meant higher electricity costs, weaker energy reliability, stalled investments, and fewer opportunities to hire and grow. BAAJA offers a serious, bipartisan path forward by establishing predictable timelines, expanding the grid, and making it easier to bring more energy online while preserving responsible environmental review. Permitting reform should not force America to choose between oil and gas or renewables, between economic growth and environmental stewardship, or between technological innovation and affordable electricity. We need an all-of-the-above energy strategy that supports and ensures American businesses, working families, and communities thrive and prosper. I commend Senators Capito, Lee, Whitehouse, and Heinrich for their leadership on this critically needed permitting reform. Congress has spent years talking about the need to build faster. This bipartisan agreement gives lawmakers an opportunity to finally act.”The USHBC will continue working with Congress and the administration to advance affordable, reliable energy; responsible infrastructure development; and a pro-growth business environment where American small businesses can compete and thrive. We have not seen meaningful permitting reform since 2005, and our energy demands have changed tremendously since then. The USHBC urges the United States Senate to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) and encourages lawmakers in both chambers to work together to deliver durable permitting reform. Our economy needs it, and our nation deserves itTo learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine Machado O'Hara

The Oxígeno Project

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Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council October 09, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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