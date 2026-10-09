Ghana And India Historically Champions Of The Global South

Ghana and India have reaffirmed their historical credentials as champions of the Global South, dating back to the days of the founding fathers of the two independent countries, namely President Kwame Nkrumah, and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This was emphasised during the first official visit to Ghana by India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday, 6th October, 2026.

During the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that, Ghana and India had historically been champions of the Global South and shared a commitment to independence, self-reliance, dignity, and strategic autonomy. He observed that the two countries faced similar development challenges and therefore had significant opportunities to pool their experiences and expertise together in addressing common priorities.

On his part, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the similarities between Ghana's Accra Reset, Feed Ghana and One Million Coders initiatives and India's programmes in health, food security, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship, noting that such parallels created opportunities for knowledge and experience sharing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.