Ministry Of Health (MOH) Reaffirms Commitment To Mental Health Care On World Mental Health Day

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening mental health services, improving access to treatment, and combating stigma as Liberia joined the global community in observing World Mental Health Day 2026 under the theme,“Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

Delivering the Ministry's official message on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services Dr. Cuallau Jebbeh-Howe emphasized the need to expand community-based mental health services, improve access to essential medicines, strengthen health workers' capacity, and protect the rights and dignity of people living with mental health conditions.

The Ministry also called on families, schools, employers, and community leaders to support treatment, reject discrimination, and help ensure that mental health care is accessible to everyone.

Speaking on the theme, guest speaker Bill Sumokpadeh Jallah, a person with lived experience of mental health challenges and president of Cultivation for Users Hope (CFUH), delivered an address titled“Organic Expression Is Recovery.” He highlighted how agriculture, livestock rearing, and other livelihood activities can complement medical treatment while promoting recovery, independence, and social reintegration.

Jallah also outlined plans to develop CFUH's seven-acre recovery management center in Needonwein, Margibi County, near Roberts International Airport. The proposed activities include fish farming, rice cultivation, and livestock production, providing opportunities for people undergoing recovery to acquire practical skills and engage in productive work.

He urged stakeholders to invest in more community-based recovery initiatives, emphasizing that people living with mental health conditions should be empowered to rebuild their confidence, develop sustainable livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Meanwhile, delivering a statement on behalf of John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFKMC) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda A. Birch, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba, recognized the dedication of staff at the E. S. Grant Psychiatric Hospital.

Dr. Tamba emphasized that improving mental health care requires collective action involving government, health professionals, families, communities, and development partners to ensure that people receive the support and treatment they need.

In a related message, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Dr. Mohamed Janabi called for people with lived experience of mental health conditions to play a greater role in shaping mental health policies and services.

The observance concluded with calls for sustained investment in mental health services, increased public awareness, and stronger community support for people undergoing treatment and recovery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.