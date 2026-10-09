Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Democratic Republic (DR) Congo And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Boat Collision


2026-10-09 02:31:00
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a collision between two boats on the Congo River that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, with others still missing.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MENAFN09102026004934011406ID1111785132



APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search