CM Saha Directs Officials To Expedite DPR For Proposed Medical College In Southern Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 9 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday directed the officials concerned to expedite the preparation and submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed medical college at Jolaibari in South Tripura district under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), stressing the need to develop modern infrastructure and ensure advanced healthcare services in the region.

A meeting was held at the State Civil Secretariat to discuss the proposed medical college, which is planned to be established utilising the existing District Hospital at Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. At the beginning of the meeting, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte presented a detailed visual report outlining the proposed medical college's development plan, infrastructure requirements, the present status of Shantirbazar District Hospital and various aspects related to the implementation of the project.

After reviewing the proposal, the Chief Minister discussed its various components and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to ensure proper planning and effective implementation of the project.

Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, emphasised that the proposed medical college should serve as the foundation for developing the Jolaibari area into a well-planned township, with modern infrastructure and facilities to support healthcare, education and the overall development of the region.

He said the initiative should go beyond the construction of a medical college and hospital, and adequate facilities should also be developed to create a conducive academic environment and promote the overall growth and development of students.

Saha also suggested considering facilities such as a yoga centre, an auditorium, a football ground and an indoor badminton hall as part of the proposed infrastructure. He stressed that appropriate amenities should be provided for students, doctors, other medical professionals and staff members to ensure a comfortable and supportive environment within the institution.

The Chief Minister further underlined that the infrastructure of the proposed institution should be modern, functional and scientifically planned, keeping in view the long-term requirements of medical education and healthcare delivery. He said equal importance must be given to maintaining high academic standards, improving the quality of medical services, developing adequate hospital infrastructure and providing the necessary facilities for patients visiting the institution for treatment.

Saha emphasised that the hospital's existing facilities and future requirements should be assessed carefully to ensure that the proposed institution functions effectively and provides quality healthcare services to people in South Tripura and adjoining areas.

He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the departments concerned to ensure that the proposed medical college is developed with the necessary infrastructure, academic facilities and healthcare services, keeping in view the long-term needs of the region.

Minister for Minority Welfare Shuklacharan Noatia, Director of the department Nirmal Adhikari, the District Magistrate of South Tripura and senior officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting.