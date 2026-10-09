Hyderabad: Police Intensify Late-Night 'Mission Chabutra' Drive To Curb Youth Loitering And Crime (WATCH)

In an effort to crack down on late-night street loitering and preemptively curb potential anti-social activities, Hyderabad Police have ramped up their high-visibility 'Mission Chabutra' patrols across vulnerable neighbourhoods.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of Hyderabad Police personnel was seen patrolling on motorcycles, chasing and detaining youths who allegedly ran after spotting them in the Santosh Nagar area, as part of their constant surveillance and counselling sessions conducted to deter youngsters from engaging in unnecessary nocturnal hangouts and illegal activities.

'Mission Chabutra' was launched in 2015 by then South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana to curb crimes involving youngsters, discourage unnecessary late-night loitering and prevent potential anti-social activities.

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Hyderabad Police Personnel Late-Night Patrolling Goes Viral

Given the rising number of cases of youth gathering on street corners and outside residential areas late into the night, the intensified patrols are designed to maintain public order, protect local communities, and intercept criminal elements before illegal activities can take root.

In a viral video, a group of Hyderabad police personnel carried their batons in their hands and patrolled the Santosh Nagar area, which was identified as one of the key focus zones for the ongoing security drive. The police spotted several youths loitering late at night and questioned them about their presence.

Some attempted to flee when they saw police personnel approaching, while others were chased, detained, and questioned. Those found outside without a valid reason were counselled and later released with warnings.

Hyderabad: Santosh Nagar Police launched a late-night drive against youths found roaming without any apparent reason within the PS limits. Several youths were taken for counselling and warned against unnecessary late-night loitering.

A video from the drive shows some youths running after spotting the police, while officers chase and catch them in a dramatic scene. @habeeb_masood

- Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) October 7, 2026

The patrolling often takes place at night rather than during the day or early evening hours, specifically targeting the post-midnight windows when unauthorized gatherings and midnight loitering are most prevalent across vulnerable neighborhoods.

The 'Mission Chabutra' was launched in Santosh Nagar in April this year, increasing police visibility and conducting spontaneous checks on groups lingering past midnight.

Hyderabad Police Face Backlash Over 'Mission Chabutra' Late-Night Crackdown

The viral video of Hyderabad Police chasing, detaining, and questioning the youths for loitering at midnight for an unwarranted reason has sparked criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning the need to detain youngsters merely for being outside late at night.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the police action, questioning whether youngsters should be detained simply for being outside late at night. Others raised concerns about personal freedom and the need to distinguish harmless gatherings from actual criminal activity.

Another section of users further questioned whether late-night loitering alone justified police intervention, arguing that authorities should focus on preventing actual crimes rather than detaining youngsters without clear evidence of wrongdoing.

@DailyDeccan What nonsense? One can't roam on streets now. These cops like this kind of job where they get an opportunity to harass civilians rather than catching true hardened criminals

- Dushyant K Shukla (@DushyantKShukla) October 7, 2026

@DailyDeccan This is absolute nonsense. People can roam around at anytime. Police has no business telling them to go home. Biggest gainer of the lethargic legal system is police and loser is common person

- Rohit Srivastava (@RohitIDI) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan To criminalise ordinary citizens just for being late night on the streets is itself a violation of their fundamental rights.

Why is the same zeal never shown in addressing the stray dog menace?

- Prakash Kona (@PrakashKona1967) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan @hydcitypolice“without any apparent reason” why is the police running behind people without any apparent reason? This is brutal and unwarranted. Trying to snatch phones? What kind of draconian bs is this?

- bahesh mabu (@crescentheartt) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan Do we need a permit from the police to roam freely in our own country? there are other mechanism to address if they are anti social elements.

- Mahesh (@1by2chai) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan What is the legal basis for stopping or questioning people simply for being out late at night?

If they haven't committed any offence or caused any disturbance, shouldn't citizens be free to move around peacefully? @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity @SajjanarVC_IPS @CVAnandIPS

- (@BuntyCodes) October 7, 2026

@DailyDeccan After what we eat, what we wear, now govts will decide when can we go out & amp; when not?

Is there curfew in the city? Is this the only way to maintain law & amp; order? If you can't control the crime you control the mass?

No independence?

- Moksh (@apolitical_desi) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan @hydcitypolice you need to understand what you are doing without any reason your men is doing unlawful activities. Without wearing helmet and running harsh driving, making noise in the local area in late night which is not good

- Mohd Azhar Siddique (@azharsalamat786) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan Nonsense. We live in a democracy, and everyone has the right to move around freely at any time. Nobody has the right to question someone simply for exercising that freedom.

- JackSparrow (@amolpandit22) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan How is this even legal. Police is beating people for no reason. It is like saying it's a“thought crime”. Police thinks a person may commit crime by staying outdoors so beat that person up

- Manish Bharti (@manishisin2611) October 8, 2026

@DailyDeccan What nonsense is this?? If they are some criminal then put them behind bars but this harassment just bcoz they are outside their home is unacceptable. Arrest criminals and stop harassing citizens

- Jay (@Jai_hoho_) October 7, 2026

@DailyDeccan What nonsense is this?? If they are some criminal then put them behind bars but this harassment just bcoz they are outside their home is unacceptable. Arrest criminals and stop harassing citizens

- Jay (@Jai_hoho_) October 7, 2026

Though Hyderabad Police's 'Mission Chabutra' has become part of intense public debate, the criticism has raised questions about balancing public safety with personal freedom.

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