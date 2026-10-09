QC Launches Humanitarian Bridge From Qatar To Sudan

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched a humanitarian bridge from the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan, in partnership with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Aspetar, a specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital.

The initiative comprises 50 trucks carrying essential medicines and medical supplies as part of an urgent response to the growing health needs caused by the continuing conflict in Sudan.

The launch ceremony was held yesterday at the headquarters of Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) in Doha, in the presence of the ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan Mohammed Ibrahim al-Sada, the ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the State of Qatar Badreddine Abdullah, along with Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Charity Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and representatives of partner entities in the health and relief sectors.

The humanitarian bridge aims to deliver essential medicines and medical supplies and strengthen the capacity of health providers in Sudan to meet rapidly growing needs. Qatar Charity is coordinating the operational and logistical arrangements for their transportation to Sudan.

The launch of the humanitarian bridge comes as Sudan faces extremely difficult humanitarian and health conditions. World Health Organisation estimates indicate that more than 20mn people require health assistance, 21mn face severe food shortages, and approximately 33.7mn people are expected to need humanitarian assistance in 2026.

The initiative builds on Qatar Charity's health and humanitarian program in Sudan for 2026. Qatar Charity implemented a series of specialised health initiatives, including cardiac medical camps, surgical operations and cardiac catheterisation procedures, as well as cochlear implant and cataract treatment programmes.

Valued at more than QR1.3mn, these interventions provided patients with specialised medical care and strengthened the health sector's capacity to respond to growing needs across the targeted areas.

The total value of Qatar Charity's humanitarian projects and interventions in Sudan in 2026 has reached approximately QR17mn to date. This figure does not include the assistance being delivered through the newly launched humanitarian bridge.

Qatar Charity Qatar Fund Hamad Medical Corporation