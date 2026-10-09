QC Signs Agreement To Perform Cataract Surgeries For 100 Beneficiaries In Tunisia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity's office in Tunisia signed a co-operation agreement with the Hedi Rais Institute of Ophthalmology in Tunis to implement a health project providing cataract surgery for 100 beneficiaries, as part of efforts to support the health sector and facilitate access to specialised medical services.

The agreement was signed at the institute in the presence of Qatar's ambassador to Tunisia, Zayed bin Saeed al-Khayareen, and Director of Development Operations at Qatar Charity, Ibrahim Abdulrahman al-Janahi.

Qatar's ambassador to Tunisia, Zayed bin Saeed al-Khayareen, said the agreement reflected Qatar's firm commitment to supporting Tunisia and strengthening health services for its citizens.

Director of Development Operations at Qatar Charity, Ibrahim Abdulrahman al-Janahi, said the agreement was part of Qatar Charity's ongoing health programs in several countries, which include specialised interventions such as heart surgery and catheterisation procedures, carried out in cooperation and coordination with official health institutions in beneficiary countries.

Director of the Hedi Raies Institute of Ophthalmology, Dr Rim Faqih, said the agreement would contribute to developing the institute's services and easing the burden on patients who cannot afford the cost of surgical treatment.

Qatar Charity Hedi Rais Institute of Ophthalmology health services