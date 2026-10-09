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HH The Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Kosovo
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to President Justina Shiroka Pula on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Kosovo, wishing her success in her duties and looking forward to further development and growth of relations between the two countries.Kosovo Qatar
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