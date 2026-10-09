Qatar Condemns Attacks By Houthi Group Against Abha, King Khalid Airports In KSA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement issued Thursday that the attacks represent a grave violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of the region and the safety of civilians, civil objects, and air navigation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs furthermore reiterated the State of Qatar's complete solidarity with the KSA and its support for all legitimate measures taken to maintain its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its lands and assets, emphasizing that the security of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is one.
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims and their governments, wishing the injured a swift recovery.Qatar MoFA Saudi Arabia
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