Qatar University Marks World Mental Health Day With Programme Fostering Dialogue, Mental Wellbeing

Qatar University (QU) is marking World Mental Health Day with a series of initiatives throughout October that foster discussion, share expertise, and promote mental wellbeing among students and faculty.

The programme forms part of the QU's ongoing efforts to support mental health in Qatar.

Providing a space for open discussion, the programme began on October 4 with a session on“Mental Health in Qatar: Challenges and Prospects”, organised by the QU's Community Service and Continuing Education Centre.

Activities will continue on October 13-14, bringing together students, faculty members and participating organisations.

The two-day programme will feature an exhibition showcasing participating organisations' work and mental health initiatives.

On October 13, HE Sheikha Dr Hessa bint Hamad al-Thani, chairperson and founder of The Centre for Wellbeing, will deliver a workshop on“The Good Vessel”.

On October 14, a panel discussion on“Lived Experiences: Creating Real Change” will bring together speakers from participating organisations to explore how personal experiences can deepen understanding of mental health and inspire meaningful change.

Dr Nawaf al-Zyoud, head of the Psychological Sciences Department at the QU's College of Education, said:“Our ambition is to help build a future in which mental wellbeing is an integral part of education, healthcare and community life.”

“Universities have a vital role in advancing that future by preparing professionals who recognise mental health as essential to overall health, generating research that can inform better support and care, and ensuring that people's experiences guide progress,” he said.“By connecting these efforts, the QU aims to create an environment where seeking support is understood, encouraged and met with care.”

This commitment to mental health continues well beyond October, with services available on campus year-round.

The QU's Student Counselling Centre provides individual and group counselling, psychological support, and preventive and educational programmes.

Visiting psychiatrists from the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) also hold regular campus clinics for students who need professional assessment and treatment.

On the research front, the QU conducted the country's first national general-population mental health survey through the World Mental Health Qatar study.

Undertaken by the university's Social and Economic Survey Research Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the HMC, the study formed part of the World Health Organisation's World Mental Health Survey Initiative.

It examined the prevalence and patterns of mental disorders among adults in Qatar, providing national evidence to deepen understanding of the population's mental health needs.

Together, these efforts reflect the QU's commitment to advancing human development by promoting mental health and wellbeing, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through research that informs national priorities and initiatives that support its university community, the QU helps raise awareness, encourage dialogue and address mental health needs in Qatar.