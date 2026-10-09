Levi Sap Nei Thang Releases New Book“The Earth Between Waters,” Exploring Genesis Through Science And Theology

The Earth Between Waters

Levi Sap Nei Thang

Levi Sap Nei Thang's new book explores Genesis through science and theology, examining Earth's seas, dry land, and the conditions that sustain life.

- Levi Sap Nei Thang

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Levi Sap Nei Thang has released The Earth Between Waters: Genesis Through Science and Theology, a book exploring the relationship between the creation narrative in Genesis and scientific understanding of Earth's development.

Continuing the discussion begun in The Sky Between Waters, the book turns toward the Earth itself-its oceans, emerging land, mountains, rivers, soil, and living systems. It considers the biblical passages describing the gathering of waters and the appearance of dry land alongside scientific explanations of planetary processes and the conditions that sustain life.

Written for a general audience, The Earth Between Waters brings together subjects often discussed separately. Plate tectonics, the water cycle, photosynthesis, and research into the origins of life appear alongside theological reflections on order, creation, and humanity's responsibility to care for the Earth.

The book distinguishes scientific evidence from theological interpretation while inviting readers to consider what each contributes to an understanding of the natural world. Its central themes include water's importance to habitability, the relationship between land and life, and the boundaries that shape Earth's environments.

Later discussions examine water's influence on human communities, including agriculture, settlement, floods, and environmental stewardship. These subjects connect the study of creation with practical concerns about the world people inhabit today.

The Earth Between Waters is intended for readers interested in Genesis, science, theology, and the relationship between faith and the natural world. It offers an accessible exploration of how water and land support life-and why caring for both matters.

About Levi Sap Nei Thang

Levi Sap Nei Thang is a writer and musician from Chin State with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Divinity in Theology. Her writing explores faith, science, human experience, and the natural world. Her books include The Sky Between Waters, Poverty Bitterness Syndrome, and Padauk.

Book Details and Availability

Title: The Earth Between Waters Subtitle: Genesis Through Science and Theology By: Levi Sap Nei Thang Format: 6 × 9-inch paperback Library of Congress Control Number (LCCN): 2026926988

The Earth Between Waters is available through major bookstores across the United States, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and worldwide through Amazon.

Levi Sap Nei Thang

Levi Sap Nei Thang

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Levi Sap Nei Thang Releases New Book“The Earth Between Waters,” Exploring Genesis Through Science and Theology News Provided By Levi Sap Nei Thang October 08, 2026, 23:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Science



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