LEAPTING Launches Auto-Navigation Forklift Robot (AFR), Redefining Material Handling For Large-Scale Solar Project

Leapting

Leapting New Robot

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEAPTING, a global leader in PV intelligent robotics, has officially announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Auto-Navigation Forklift Robot (AFR). This release marks a major step toward full supply chain and logistics automation at utility-scale solar construction sites.The AFR: The missing link in solar material handlingDesigned as a heavy-duty, intelligent tracked machine, the AFR autonomously delivers solar module pallets directly from laydown yards to installation rows without requiring a human driver or flagman.Key Technical Specifications of the AFR:Heavy Payload Capacity: Rated load of 3,000 kg.Precision Navigation: Combines GPS-RTK, laser SLAM, and 3D computer vision to locate pallets, identify fork-hole coordinates in real time, and auto-plan insertion paths.All-Terrain Tracked Chassis: Built on engineering-grade steel tracks to handle desert sand, gravel, mud, and steep inclines with gradeability of 30-degree.Advanced Safety & Durability: Features 360-degree multi-line LiDAR, intelligent obstacle avoidance, a three-tier braking system, IP67 all-weather protection, and 8 hours of continuous operation per charge.One Fleet for the Entire Solar PlantThe new AFR joins LEAPTING's comprehensive robotic ecosystem, operating under a unified cloud software architecture across the build and O&M phases:1. Construction & Assembly (Build):AFR (Forklift Robot): Delivers pallets from yards to installation rows.MMR (Module Mounting Robot): Automatically mounts modules on trackers every 40 seconds (3–5x faster than manual labour) with placement accuracy under +/-1mm2. Operations & Maintenance (Operate):G2 (Autonomous Cleaning Robot): Drives between rows on a universal chassis without needing rails or dedicated robots per row.MIR (Inspection Robot): Autonomous patrol robot utilising visible and thermal dual-spectrum AI imaging to detect and map panel defects into a digital twin.G1 (Row-Mounted Cleaning Robot): Self-powered, water-free daily cleaner that prevents soiling losses and boosts power yield by 5–15 per cent.Honouring industry partners and trailblazersLeading renewable energy developers, EPC contractors, and O&M operators attended the event. During the ceremony, LEAPTING presented the LEAPTING Solar Automation Partnership Award to key regional partners in recognition of their valued contributions toward advancing solar automation. Honorees included: "Operations & Maintenance Alternative Solutions Co. (OMAS), KABBANI CONSTRUCTION GROUP (KCG), Kawar Energy, Arabian Qudra, AstonGreens, Safeer, HDEC"From Challenges to Solutions: The role of robotics in Solar PVThe launch event featured an insightful panel discussion titled“From Challenges to Solutions: The Role of Robotics in Solar PV” that brought together prominent clean energy leaders and industry experts to address key sector challenges. The panel included: "Waleed Al Hallaj, CEO of Solarabic, Vincent Liu, Sales Director overseas at LEAPTING, Mohamed Saady Dweik, Technical Director at Jinko Solar, Fouad Maksoud, Site Manager at DNVThe panellists discussed pressing industry hurdles, such as acute labour shortages, rising workforce costs, and harsh desert environments. They highlighted how robotics and intelligent automation are essential to improving site safety, ensuring consistent delivery quality, and accelerating large-scale PV construction.LEAPTING was awarded the RE Robotics Technology Leader Award in the Solarabic Saudi Awards 2026 edition, presented during the Sunrise Arabia 3rd edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting LEAPTING's role in empowering the region with the latest robotics technologies.

Kamal Rizqallah

Solarabic

+962 7 9722 2215

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LEAPTING Launches Auto-Navigation Forklift Robot (AFR), Redefining Material Handling for Large-Scale Solar Project News Provided By Solarabic October 09, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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