Fashion Stock Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) Gains On Delivering 44% Net Revenue Growth

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including retail and fashion stocks issues a news and trading alert for Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ ) a design house with an innovative global platform offering covetable styles online, on its app and in its boutique.

Aritzia Inc. makes the TSX top gainer list on Second Quarter news. The stock is trading at 139.91 +18.02 (+14.78%). The stock has a morning high of $144.77, showing investors retail fashion stocks are still ones to watch.

Aritzia announced its financial results for the second quarter ended August 30, 2026 ("Q2 2027").

AdvertisementSecond Quarter Highlights

For Q2 2027, compared to Q2 20261:

Net revenue increased 44.1% to $1.17 billion, with comparable sales2 growth of 34.5% United States net revenue increased 60.3% to $779.4 million, comprising 66.6% of net revenue Canada net revenue increased 19.8% to $390.4 million, comprising 33.4% of net revenue Retail net revenue increased 34.1% to $766.9 million, comprising 65.6% of net revenue Digital net revenue increased 67.7% to $402.9 million, comprising 34.4% of net revenue Adjusted gross profit margin excluding the benefit of tariff refunds increased 490 bps to 48.7% Gross profit margin2, as reported, increased 1,330 bps to 57.1% Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased 130 bps to 29.5% Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 99.7% to $246.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue increased 590 bps to 21.0% Net income increased 204.2% to $201.7 million. Net income as a percentage of net revenue increased 910 bps to 17.2%. Net income per diluted share increased 203.6% to $1.70 per share, compared to $0.56 per share in Q2 2026 Adjusted Net Income2 increased 122.1% to $156.0 million. Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share increased 122.0% to $1.31 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in Q2 2026

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