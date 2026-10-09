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Documentary 2026: Towards The Hainan Free Trade Port Premieres In Kuala Lumpur, Encouraging ASEAN Businesses To Establish A Presence In Hainan
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – On August 27, 2026, the documentary 2026: Towards the Hainan Free Trade Port, co-produced by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Hainan International Media Center (HIMC), premiered in Kuala Lumpur. The documentary was broadcast during prime time on Bernama TV and simultaneously released across the agency's digital media platforms.
The 30-minute documentary was filmed by a Bernama reporting team in mid-July 2026 across multiple cities and counties in Hainan, including Haikou, Sanya and Danzhou. Focusing on the preferential policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, it offers an in-depth look at the market opportunities for ASEAN businesses seeking to enter the Chinese mainland market through Hainan. The documentary also highlights the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, showing how manufacturers can benefit from zero-tariff treatment for products with no less than 30% value added through processing under the“freer access at the first line, regulated access at the second line” customs supervision model.
ASEAN has been Hainan's largest trading partner for six consecutive years, with Hainan exporting to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines and other ASEAN countries. Yangpu Port has also opened multiple direct shipping routes to Malaysia's Port Klang and Pasir Gudang Port. The documentary further introduces Hainan's preferential tax policies - including a 15% corporate income tax rate for eligible enterprises and an individual income tax exemption for the portion of tax burden exceeding 15% for qualifying talent - duty-free imports of production equipment and raw materials, as well as efforts by the Sanya International Yacht Center to explore cross-border routes with Malaysia.
The 30-minute documentary was filmed by a Bernama reporting team in mid-July 2026 across multiple cities and counties in Hainan, including Haikou, Sanya and Danzhou. Focusing on the preferential policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, it offers an in-depth look at the market opportunities for ASEAN businesses seeking to enter the Chinese mainland market through Hainan. The documentary also highlights the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, showing how manufacturers can benefit from zero-tariff treatment for products with no less than 30% value added through processing under the“freer access at the first line, regulated access at the second line” customs supervision model.
ASEAN has been Hainan's largest trading partner for six consecutive years, with Hainan exporting to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines and other ASEAN countries. Yangpu Port has also opened multiple direct shipping routes to Malaysia's Port Klang and Pasir Gudang Port. The documentary further introduces Hainan's preferential tax policies - including a 15% corporate income tax rate for eligible enterprises and an individual income tax exemption for the portion of tax burden exceeding 15% for qualifying talent - duty-free imports of production equipment and raw materials, as well as efforts by the Sanya International Yacht Center to explore cross-border routes with Malaysia.
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