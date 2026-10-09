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AI Is Shifting From Understanding To Getting Things Done: China Telecom's Teleagent Hits 1.5 Million Users
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – China Telecom's office AI agent, TeleAgent, has passed 1.5 million registered users and over 200,000 daily active users (DAUs), marking a steep acceleration from just 27,000 registered users in mid-June. Liu Guiqing, Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of China Telecommunications Corporation, announced the milestone at the opening of PT Expo China 2026. The product was first unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026.
“TeleAgent marks the shift of AI from understanding what is said to getting things done,” said Liu Guiqing. China Telecom sees the 1.5 million-user milestone as evidence that autonomous AI agents capable of end-to-end task execution are transitioning from conceptual showcases into large-scale enterprise adoption.
TeleAgent is built by China Telecom AI Technology Co. (TeleAI) as a native AI application for the workplace, serving individual professionals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large state-owned conglomerates. An enterprise SaaS edition supports multi-device collaboration and scenario customisation, while a private-deployment edition released in mid-August keeps models and data entirely within customers' local, sovereign environments.
Its skill marketplace has expanded from roughly 40,000 to more than 50,000 skills-99% of which were built directly by end users solving real-world productivity challenges, reflecting a highly active user-generated ecosystem.
TeleAgent runs natively on Windows, macOS and leading Chinese enterprise operating systems including Kylin OS and UnionTech OS (UOS), requiring no complex server setup for individual users. Users can simply drag and drop files into the workspace and let the agent handle end-to-end execution.
Early users are seeing tangible business impact. In an in-depth survey of key enterprise pilot and power users, 90% reported that the agent has become integral to their daily routines, with document drafting, industry research and automated data analysis accounting for more than half of all usage. Seventy-nine percent cited significant productivity gains, and 35% noted the tool exceeded expectations. TeleAgent scored a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 62.9. Among the 74% of surveyed respondents who had previously utilized rival platforms, 89% rated TeleAgent on par with market leaders, while 16% rated it superior.
Real-world deployments demonstrate dramatic workflow compression. A consulting analyst noted that a recurring quarterly task-previously requiring exports of over 20 reports from five disparate systems and half a day of manual data cleaning and charting-now takes five minutes: users upload raw data, state objectives, and receive finalized reports with interactive charts.
Within China Telecom, a regional sales and channel operations unit leveraged the agent during a major commercial campaign to cut daily cross-system consolidation from hours to minutes, automating report distribution entirely.
China Telecom frames TeleAgent's competitive edge around three core pillars: Security, Efficiency, and Results.
* Security: Built from the ground up with carrier-grade protection, TeleAgent implements a four-layer defence loop covering perception, reasoning, execution and memory. A lightweight security sandbox strictly isolates file access. The product has achieved certifications by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and cleared 99.7% of the 336 threat evaluation scenarios conducted by QiAnXin and other leading security vendors.
* Efficiency & Token Economics: TeleAgent leverages China Telecom's own Xingchen multimodal foundation model and its integrated“five-in-one” intelligent cloud. This end-to-end control enables China Telecom to pioneer new“Token-based operations”-employing an intelligent model router to direct requests to the most cost-effective foundation models while utilizing context compression to minimize latency and inference costs.
* Results: Tuned specifically for Chinese-language workplace workflows-especially complex spreadsheets, briefings, and presentations-TeleAgent incorporates persistent long-term memory that adapts to user habits over time. In IDC's technical evaluation of Chinese enterprise-grade general-purpose agent products, TeleAgent scored 6.85 and ranked in the top three nationwide, with cost efficiency, security and task performance well above industry benchmarks.
TeleAgent serves as the enterprise flagship for China Telecom's unified group-wide agent architecture. At its core is the“Xing Xiaochen” agent hub, which drives multimodal intent recognition, task planning, and tool orchestration under a“build once, reuse across the network” framework.
To date, China Telecom has integrated ecosystem capabilities across navigation (AutoNavi/AMap), corporate travel (Umetrip), lifestyle, and weather, with 60 agent applications from 44 external partners currently undergoing technical integration.
From individual productivity to complex corporate workflows, professionals across marketing, engineering, legal, and consulting are delegating routine paperwork, ledger consolidation, and contract risk reviews to TeleAgent.
Looking forward, China Telecom aims to extend these agentic capabilities across broader enterprise ecosystems, partnering through China Telecom Global to empower multinational organizations with secure, localized, and intelligent digital transformation.
“TeleAgent marks the shift of AI from understanding what is said to getting things done,” said Liu Guiqing. China Telecom sees the 1.5 million-user milestone as evidence that autonomous AI agents capable of end-to-end task execution are transitioning from conceptual showcases into large-scale enterprise adoption.
TeleAgent is built by China Telecom AI Technology Co. (TeleAI) as a native AI application for the workplace, serving individual professionals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large state-owned conglomerates. An enterprise SaaS edition supports multi-device collaboration and scenario customisation, while a private-deployment edition released in mid-August keeps models and data entirely within customers' local, sovereign environments.
Its skill marketplace has expanded from roughly 40,000 to more than 50,000 skills-99% of which were built directly by end users solving real-world productivity challenges, reflecting a highly active user-generated ecosystem.
TeleAgent runs natively on Windows, macOS and leading Chinese enterprise operating systems including Kylin OS and UnionTech OS (UOS), requiring no complex server setup for individual users. Users can simply drag and drop files into the workspace and let the agent handle end-to-end execution.
Early users are seeing tangible business impact. In an in-depth survey of key enterprise pilot and power users, 90% reported that the agent has become integral to their daily routines, with document drafting, industry research and automated data analysis accounting for more than half of all usage. Seventy-nine percent cited significant productivity gains, and 35% noted the tool exceeded expectations. TeleAgent scored a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 62.9. Among the 74% of surveyed respondents who had previously utilized rival platforms, 89% rated TeleAgent on par with market leaders, while 16% rated it superior.
Real-world deployments demonstrate dramatic workflow compression. A consulting analyst noted that a recurring quarterly task-previously requiring exports of over 20 reports from five disparate systems and half a day of manual data cleaning and charting-now takes five minutes: users upload raw data, state objectives, and receive finalized reports with interactive charts.
Within China Telecom, a regional sales and channel operations unit leveraged the agent during a major commercial campaign to cut daily cross-system consolidation from hours to minutes, automating report distribution entirely.
China Telecom frames TeleAgent's competitive edge around three core pillars: Security, Efficiency, and Results.
* Security: Built from the ground up with carrier-grade protection, TeleAgent implements a four-layer defence loop covering perception, reasoning, execution and memory. A lightweight security sandbox strictly isolates file access. The product has achieved certifications by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and cleared 99.7% of the 336 threat evaluation scenarios conducted by QiAnXin and other leading security vendors.
* Efficiency & Token Economics: TeleAgent leverages China Telecom's own Xingchen multimodal foundation model and its integrated“five-in-one” intelligent cloud. This end-to-end control enables China Telecom to pioneer new“Token-based operations”-employing an intelligent model router to direct requests to the most cost-effective foundation models while utilizing context compression to minimize latency and inference costs.
* Results: Tuned specifically for Chinese-language workplace workflows-especially complex spreadsheets, briefings, and presentations-TeleAgent incorporates persistent long-term memory that adapts to user habits over time. In IDC's technical evaluation of Chinese enterprise-grade general-purpose agent products, TeleAgent scored 6.85 and ranked in the top three nationwide, with cost efficiency, security and task performance well above industry benchmarks.
TeleAgent serves as the enterprise flagship for China Telecom's unified group-wide agent architecture. At its core is the“Xing Xiaochen” agent hub, which drives multimodal intent recognition, task planning, and tool orchestration under a“build once, reuse across the network” framework.
To date, China Telecom has integrated ecosystem capabilities across navigation (AutoNavi/AMap), corporate travel (Umetrip), lifestyle, and weather, with 60 agent applications from 44 external partners currently undergoing technical integration.
From individual productivity to complex corporate workflows, professionals across marketing, engineering, legal, and consulting are delegating routine paperwork, ledger consolidation, and contract risk reviews to TeleAgent.
Looking forward, China Telecom aims to extend these agentic capabilities across broader enterprise ecosystems, partnering through China Telecom Global to empower multinational organizations with secure, localized, and intelligent digital transformation.
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