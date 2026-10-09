MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Cheche Group (NASDAQ: CCG) Advances "Green Mobility + Green Energy" Strategy with Proposed Move into Home Energy Storage

Hong Kong, Oct 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) is pursuing an expansion into residential battery storage and home energy management under its“Green Mobility + Green Energy” two-pillar strategy. The planned expansion would complement its established NEV insurance technology business and support its broader“Car + Home” vision.

Cheche's existing platform connects automakers and insurance carriers to support digital insurance transactions and services. In the first half of 2026, its NEV partnerships generated approximately 1.0 million insurance policies, up 29.5% from a year earlier. Corresponding written premiums rose 23.7% to RMB3.2 billion. The company had partnerships with 18 NEV manufacturers as of June 30, 2026.

This business has given Cheche experience in integrating insurance services into automakers' customer channels. Its technology supports insurance transactions, pricing and claims processes through data integration and risk modeling.

For the proposed home energy expansion, Cheche is targeting Long Way Fortune, a residential energy technology provider operating under its brand EnergyLIB. Long Way Fortune brings hardware engineering, modular battery products, and local service capabilities. Its portfolio includes modular batteries and hybrid inverters designed for both retrofit solar-plus-storage and new installations. The business operates in Australia and Singapore, with a model that includes local distribution, installation support and after-sales service.

EnergyLIB is also developing home energy management functions that use electricity consumption, solar generation, weather, tariffs and battery operating data. These functions are intended to help households manage electricity costs while accounting for backup power needs and battery usage.

Cheche sees a potential role for its insurance technology and business relationships in services around these energy assets, and will explore potential insurance and financing solutions that could help spread customers' upfront payments over time. These offerings remain in the planning stage and would require product development and partner arrangements.

The strategic roadmap prioritizes Australia as the initial market, emphasizing local delivery and after-sales support while building towards broader synergies across the EV and green energy value chains, where solar generates power, storage optimizes it, software manages it, and NEVs consume it.

Cheche is pursuing the expansion through a proposed strategic investment in Long Way Fortune, bringing together its insurance technology expertise with EnergyLIB's residential storage solutions to advance the broader "Car + Home" green ecosystem.