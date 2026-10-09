MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Miami Fashion Week(R) Celebrates 10 Years With a Landmark Anniversary Edition, October 13-18, 2026

MIAMI, FL, Oct 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, returning October 13-18, 2026 featuring industry programming, runway shows, and special events bringing together international designers, Latin American talent and Miami's creative community. For a decade, MIAFW has served as a bridge between Miami and the international fashion industry, creating a platform for designers while expanding beyond the runway through sustainability, technology, education and cultural exchange.





The milestone edition brings together international designers, Latin American talent, fashion innovation and a new Stitch Lab retail experience

Throughout these ten years, MIAFW has pioneered initiatives at the intersection of fashion, sustainability and technology. Founded in 2017, the MIAFW Summit created a space for dialogue and education around the industry's evolving challenges and opportunities. Building on that vision, the Virtual Fashion Awards, launched in May 2026, opened a new chapter in digital creativity and innovation. This anniversary edition will bring that vision to the runway, with competition winner Jhoan Sebastian Grey presenting his collection in a runway show awarded as part of his prize.

"Celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Week is an incredibly meaningful milestone," says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Over the past decade, we've built a platform that connects designers, creatives and industry leaders from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in Miami. In recent years, the continued institutional support of Miami-Dade County, now for the fourth consecutive year, alongside the support of the City of Miami Beach and our partnership with Miami Dade College, has been instrumental in strengthening that foundation and expanding our impact. This year is both a celebration of how far we've come and an exciting look at where fashion is going next."

The anniversary edition will bring fashion into focus across the city, from runway presentations throughout Miami and the MIAFW Summit in partnership with the Miami Fashion Institute to the annual Miami Fashion Week Gala. Making its debut this year, a collaboration with Stitch Lab Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, featuring more than 20 brands and giving consumers the opportunity to discover and shop participating labels. Together, these experiences celebrate Miami as a meeting point for fashion, culture and creativity, connecting established industry voices with emerging talent, students and the wider community.

Program Highlights

Tues., Oct. 13 Press Conference - 9:30 AM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Speakers include: City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, City of Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, and Andres Otalora (fashion designer).Designers will be in attendance and available for interviews. Miami Fashion Week Gala featuring Andres Otalora, with a special performance by Latin Grammy-winner Joaquina - 6:00 PM | Queen Miami BeachThis is a ticketed event benefiting Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute. Wed., Oct. 14 MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute - 12:00-6:00 PM | Miami Dade College Wolfson CampusThe annual Summit brings together fashion leaders, creatives and innovators for conversations exploring the future of fashion, technology, sustainability and digital innovation. The Summit will be followed by a cocktail reception. Thurs., Oct. 15 Jenny Polanco Fashion Show - 3:00 PM | Mr. C Coconut Grove MIAFW x Stitch Lab, Presented and Hosted by Terranova - 6:30 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables Fri., Oct. 16 MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up - 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables Jacqueline Then Fashion Show - 5:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Giannina Azar Fashion Show - 7:00 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Jhoan Sebastian Grey Fashion Show - 8:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Sat., Oct. 17 MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up - 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables Vero Diaz Fashion Show - 5:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Yenny Bastida Fashion Show - 7:00 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Efraín Mogollón Fashion Show - 8:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Closing Party - 09:00 PM Sun., Oct. 18 MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up - 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables Sitka Semsch Fashion Show - 12:00 PM | Miracle Mile

Beyond the Runway: MIAFW x Stitch Lab, Presented and Hosted by Terranova

For the first time, Miami Fashion Week and Stitch Lab will join forces for a curated retail pop-up at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, October 16-18, extending the MIAFW experience beyond the runway. The experience gives designers the opportunity to show, sell and connect directly with consumers, buyers, stylists, content creators, Miami tastemakers and media. Featuring 20+ international designers, shoppers can meet designers, discover new collections and shop ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, shoes and jewelry ahead of the holiday season. Participating designers and brands include NNT, Amarante, IT Shoes, Entos, Ana + Maria, Marea Alta, Paola Pacheco, Francesca Miranda, Maria Angelica Guerra, Muzaluci, Pampa, Adriana Fernandez, Nerea, Ojo de Leon, Beatriz de la Camara, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Renata Lozano, Vero Diaz, Andres Otalora, Yenny Bastida, Alta Shoes, Jenny Polanco, Adriana Cobo and Hara. Beyond the runway, MIAFW 2026 brings fashion directly to the consumer.

Supported by Miami-Dade County, Miami Dade College & Rooted in Inclusivity

With the continued support of Miami-Dade County, MIAFW is positioning Miami as a world-class hub for the fashion industry. The event not only attracts global attention but also provides a powerful platform for Latin American talent, inclusivity and cultural diversity, strengthening Miami's role as a vital meeting point between North and South America.

From runway shows and a celebratory gala to conversations on fashion, sustainability and technology, plus a new shopping experience on Miracle Mile in partnership with Stitch Lab, Miami Fashion Week's 10th-anniversary program brings fashion into the city in exciting new ways. This milestone also offers an opportunity to thank the sponsors and partners who have helped shape its journey over the years, including Miami-Dade County, Miami Dade College, City of Miami Beach, Mr. C Coconut Grove, and Miami International Airport, whose support has contributed to building a platform that connects Miami with the global fashion community.

About Miami Fashion Week®

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international talent and Miami's own creative community. In 2026, MIAFW celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of connecting designers, industry leaders and audiences through fashion in Miami. For more information, please visit and follow @miamifashionweek .

LORA PR

Laura Neroulias

[email protected]

SOURCE: THE FASHION SHOWS LLC