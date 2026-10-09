CAF Reviewing Decision To Play Africa Cup Of Nations Every Four Years

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe said the organisation was discussing reverting to hosting the Africa Cup of Nations every two years.

Motsepe made the remarks at a CAF strategy conference in Cape Verde on Friday.

CAF's decision to stage the continental championship every four years had proved unpopular in many quarters.

"We have discussed things over the last few days and are looking at everything, including having the AFCON come back every two years," Motsepe said.

He announced in December that there would be Cup of Nations finals in 2027 and 2028, with the next one after that in 2032 and a four-year gap between tournaments to follow.

This was to accommodate a new annual Nations League format that would fill up the calendar, which Motsepe said at the time would be more lucrative.

The African continental championship, first staged in 1957, has usually been played every two years.

CAF Patrice Motsepe Africa Cup of Nations Cape Verde