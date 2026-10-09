Legendary Coach, Hall Of Fame TE Mike Ditka Dies At 86

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The legendary Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86, his family announced on Friday.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Ditka was the first tight end to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and later led the Bears to a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XX.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," the family said in a statement.

"While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family."

An icon in the Windy City, Ditka was selected by the Bears with the fifth overall pick of the 1961 NFL Draft out of Pitt and spent six seasons with the club. He would return after his playing days and coach the 1985 Bears to a 15-1 record in the regular season and the franchise's only Super Bowl title with a 46-10 romp over the New England Patriots.

That team boasted arguably the best defense in NFL history as well as a prolific ground game led by Hall of Famer Walter Payton.

It wasn't always pretty, however, as Ditka's feisty temper occasionally didn't mesh with star quarterback Jim McMahon and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan.

Ditka was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988.

DITKA POSTED A 106-62 COACHING RECORD

He posted a 106-62 coaching record during 11 seasons with the Bears before being fired after the 1992 season.

He was hired by the New Orleans Saints five years later, but that tenure ended after three seasons as his teams notched a 15-33 mark. His time in New Orleans is best known for him trading his entire draft class in 1999 to move up to No. 5 to take Texas running back Ricky Williams.

During his playing days, Ditka was voted NFL Rookie of the Year in 1961 and became the first tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

He later set an NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 75 in 1964. He set the mark in a 14-game season, and it stood until 1980, after the NFL had expanded to a 16-game schedule. He was part of Chicago's 1963 NFL championship team as well as the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl VI-winning club during the 1971 season.

Ditka had 427 catches for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns in 158 career games (119 starts) with the Bears (1961-66), Philadelphia Eagles (1967-68) and Cowboys (1969-72). At the time of his retirement, he ranked second among all tight ends in receptions.

A two-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Ditka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

"'Iron Mike' brought an unrivaled level of toughness to an era already defined by physicality," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a statement, "but he also was much more gifted as a pass catcher than many realized and became the ideal player for Coach George Halas to reimagine the tight end position. Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed play style as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions.

"He brought that same philosophy to his coaching.... Mike's captivating personality and leadership qualities will be preserved and celebrated forever in Canton."

Ditka is one of only two men elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Tom Flores is the other.

After coaching, Ditka worked as an analyst for NBC and later ESPN.

Mike Ditka Pro Football Hall of Fame Super Bowl Windy City