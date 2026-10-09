Tanzid And Islam Lead Bangladesh To 317-8 In Afghanistan Test

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Openers Tanzid Hasan and Shadman Islam hit solid half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to 317-8 on the first day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Tanzid, fresh from his maiden hundred against Australia at Darwin, hit eight boundaries and four sixes in his 83, while Islam's 67 had seven hits to the rope after Bangladesh won the toss and batted.

The duo took advantage of a slow-paced Sheikh Zayed Stadium, putting up a solid 124-run stand before Afghanistan hit back with five wickets for 101 runs.

The slump included the wicket of Bangladesh's most experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim for nought, Mominul Haque for 39 and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 29.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das with 53 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (24) added 62 for the sixth wicket to help push Bangladesh's total towards 300.

At close, Nayeem Hasan was unbeaten on 11, and Taijul Islam was four not out.

Afghanistan's quicks Mohammad Saleem (3-70), Ismat Alam (2-20) and Yamin Ahmadzai (2-62) shared the bowling honours.

Ahmadzai could have had Islam caught on five but Hashmatullah Shahidi spilled an easy chance at cover, costing Afghanistan dearly.

Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad had figures of 1-60.

This is Afghanistan's home Test as they play matches on the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates and India, given the volatile security situation in their own country.

BRIEF SCORES

Bangladesh 317 for 8 (Tanzid 83, Shadman 67, Saleem 3-70) vs Afghanistan

Tanzid Hasan Shadman Islam Bangladesh Afghanistan