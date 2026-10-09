Hope, Rutherford Fire West Indies To Record T20 Chase Of 250

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Skipper Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford struck blazing knocks as the West Indies recorded the second-highest T20 chase of all time on Friday to beat India by six wickets.

After India posted 249-5 batting first, the West Indies rode on a 120-run fourth-wicket partnership between Hope, who hit an unbeaten 102, and Rutherford (84) to achieve the target with nine balls to spare in Ranchi.

Hope completed the win with the ninth six of his innings and one that brought up his century off 45 balls, as the West Indies bounced back to level the five-match series at 1-1.

South Africa hold the record for the highest successful run chase in men's T20 cricket, scoring 259-4 against the West Indies in Centurion in 2023.

West Indies' previous best chase was when they overhauled 231 by South Africa in Johannesburg in 2015.

Hope and the left-handed Rutherford led an aggressive counter-attack after joining forces with the West Indies 58-3.

Rutherford reached his fifty off 24 balls and kept up the charge before falling to left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

He hit seven fours and seven sixes in his 37-ball blitz.

Hope, who struck his second T20 ton, stood firm and put on an unbeaten stand of 74 with Romario Shepherd, who hit 34.

Indian speedster Mayank Yadav struck in the opening over with two successive wickets, removing Shimron Hetmyer for a first-ball duck.

Yadav also bowled Rovman Powell for 24 with a delivery that clocked 150 km/h (93 mph), but Hope and Rutherford turned the chase on its head.

Earlier, Sanju Samson made 82 off 41 balls before skipper Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma powered India to an imposing total after being asked to bat first.

Samson and Ishan Kishan (43) put on 97 runs for the second wicket after swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharm departed for 20.

Spinner Roston Chase struck the first blow and then delivered two more - bowling Kishan and Shivam Dube - to check India's surge.

Pace bowler Shamar Springer dismissed Samson but Iyer and Varma bludgeoned 83 runs off 33 balls for the fifth wicket.

Iyer fell to the penultimate ball of the innings after a rapid 40 off 18 balls while Varma finished unbeaten with 44 in equally quick time.

The third match is on Sunday in Indore.

BRIEF SCORES

West Indies 252 for 4 (Hope 102*, Rutherford 84, Mayank 3-36) beat India 249 for 5 (Samson 82, Tilak 44, Chase 3-24) by six wickets

Shai Hope Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Ranchi