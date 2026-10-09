Visit Qatar Receives Prestigious GCC Award Recognising Excellence In Workforce Nationalisation
Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar continue to invest in attracting, developing and retaining Qatari professionals, creating opportunities for them to contribute to the visitor experience and the sector's continued blade-->
The recognition honours Visit Qatar's efforts to attract and develop national talent, and follows Qatar Tourism's receipt of the Qatar Government Excellence Award in recognition of its outstanding performance, institutional excellence and commitment to advancing public sector governance in line with national priorities.
The GCC awards are held annually to highlight success stories and honour entities and individuals that have contributed to nationalisation efforts, fostering the exchange of expertise and experience among GCC countries.Visit Qatar Qatar Tourism Workforce Nationalisation national talent
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