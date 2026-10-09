Visit Qatar Receives Prestigious GCC Award Recognising Excellence In Workforce Nationalisation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar has received a GCC-level award recognising Outstanding Companies in Workforce Nationalisation, with Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, receiving the award from His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the 12th meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Labour in Manama, Bahrain. The regional recognition reflects Visit Qatar's strategic commitment to empowering national talent within the tourism sector.

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar continue to invest in attracting, developing and retaining Qatari professionals, creating opportunities for them to contribute to the visitor experience and the sector's continued blade-->

The recognition honours Visit Qatar's efforts to attract and develop national talent, and follows Qatar Tourism's receipt of the Qatar Government Excellence Award in recognition of its outstanding performance, institutional excellence and commitment to advancing public sector governance in line with national priorities.

The GCC awards are held annually to highlight success stories and honour entities and individuals that have contributed to nationalisation efforts, fostering the exchange of expertise and experience among GCC countries.

Visit Qatar Qatar Tourism Workforce Nationalisation national talent