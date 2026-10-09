Qatar Signs Agreement To Expand Access For Out-Of-School Students

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and Education Above All Foundation (EAA) have signed an agreement to establish a framework for alternative pathways for out-of-school students.

The framework will support the operation and development of tuition-free Assalam Schools to expand opportunities for students facing barriers to mainstream schooling.

The agreement was signed by MoEHE Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Mohammed Kareeb and EAA chief executive Mohammed al-Kubaisi.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah al-Khater and HE the Undersecretary Dr Ibrahim al-Nuaimi, along with senior officials from both sides.

The partnership seeks to provide appropriate educational opportunities for students who face difficulties accessing formal education, while promoting an inclusive learning environment that takes into account cultural, social and economic diversity.

Officials said the initiative is also intended to strengthen students' academic and social skills and provide them with safe and supportive educational settings.

Kareeb said the agreement reflected the ministry's commitment to providing quality education that responds to the needs of students facing educational challenges, while strengthening co-operation with civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, al-Kubaisi said the agreement builds on existing co-operation between the EAA and the ministry to support Assalam Schools.

He said the foundation works with partners to address barriers preventing students from accessing education and develop appropriate solutions.

Salem al-Mansouri, senior consultant at the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and general co-ordinator of the Assalam Schools project, said the agreement marked an important step in institutional co-operation and would help organise the schools' work, strengthen their sustainability and promote equal access to education.

The Assalam Schools project was launched in 2019 and has sought to provide an alternative educational pathway for students facing difficulties enrolling in mainstream schools, in line with the principles of inclusive and equitable education.